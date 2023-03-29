March 29, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Some Bursts of Warmth with Locally-Heavy Rainfall & Severe Weather Risk....

After rather early highs today of 44-52, temperatures continue to fall this evening with cold, dry air & wind chills back into the teens.
As of 11 p.m., temperatures are
After sun, then increasing clouds with 52-59 Thursday (after 20s tonight), we are pretty steady at 49-55 Thursday night.
We have three decent spurt of warmer weather now to April 12 with chill in-between before the bigger warmth gets here after April 14.
We have 4 main systems to get through Thursday night-April 14.
Rainfall runs above normal March 30 to April 12:
System #1:
Some waves of showers & some t'storms will pass Friday with strong south to south-southeast winds. Highs should run in the low to mid 60s.
A SLIGHT RISK of severe weather is up for the area in the 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. time frame (2 of 5 on the scale).
It looks like either a broken squall line or a couple clusters of storms pivoting through for that severe risk.
Just prior to it, temperatures should still be in the low to mid 60s over the area.
A couple to few severe storms are possible with the SLIGHT RISK with wind being the main threat, followed by brief tornado spin-up & isolated hail.
Behind the system, very windy weather is likely Saturday (gusts +40 mph) with low clouds pivoting in (after overnight dry slot with clearing). Some scattered rain/snow & snow showers are possible.
Temperatures will be falling into the 30s.
Some clearing is expected Saturday night with lows in the 20s.
Southeast to south winds return for Sunday with sunshine & highs 53-58.
System #2:
Some waves of showers & t'storms are expected Monday-Tuesday with highs in the 60s & lows in the 50s.
The time to watch is Tuesday evening into Tuesday night & even Wednesday morning for a couple rounds of severe t'storms possibly. One would tend to occur in the evening or night & the other one Wednesday morning.
Temperatures should reach 63-69 Tuesday, rise to around 65-70 Wednesday night after dropping to 62-65 & reach 67-73 Wednesday morning before falling into the 50s in the afternoon.
Parameters are rather impressive with deep layer shear & plenty of CAPE with strong storm system in a large-scale severe weather outbreak scenario.
The potential is there for 1-3" of rainfall, which will result in another round of river & creek rises/flooding.
We turn much colder behind this system with highs in the 40s & lows in the 20s.
CIPS analog data for this system:
Overall severe weather reports probability:
Tornado risk:
Strong/long-track tornado risk:
System #3:
Rainfall is expected near April 7-9, but this system looks to track farther southward, keeping any severe weather risk south of our area. We also look to stay in the cold air.
Right now it looks like cool rain ending as some wet snow with 40s to 30s.
Hopefully this tracks farther north & we see more warmth, but not any of the severe weather.
System #4:
After that cool down with a low in the 20s again, followed by big warm-up & storm risk.
70s are possible with severe weather risk.
Long stretch of big warmth & drier looks to then occur after this.