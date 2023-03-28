The focus of this new post is the two big, main storm systems:
One late this week & one early- to mid-next week, followed by two more up to April 14.........
System #1:
This system will bring some showers & isolated t'showers Friday morning through afternoon, followed more widespread rainfall late afternoon through the evening.
A severe weather outbreak is expected from eastern Kansas & eastern Oklahoma to Missouri, Arkansas to northeastern Texas, then northeastward to southern Iowa & western Illinois.
SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK parameters show up.
The outbreak will congeal into a solid squall line that will race northeastward & impact our area Friday night.
The line shows signs of weakening some, but we do have MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters in our area per model data.
Much colder, very windy weather with some scattered rain/snow will follow Saturday.
This, after temperatures reaching the 63-66 range Friday-Friday night.
weather.us graphics with ECMWF Base Reflectivity simulation:
Friday AM:
Friday midday:
Friday evening:
Friday night:
Friday near 2 a.m.:
System #2:
45
System #3:
April 7-9
System #4:
April 13-14