Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding has developed on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday morning. On the Wabash, near Covington, on the White,
approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching
Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 16.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

March 28

March 28
1

The focus of this new post is the two big, main storm systems:

One late this week & one early- to mid-next week, followed by two more up to April 14.........

System #1:

This system will bring some showers & isolated t'showers Friday morning through afternoon, followed more widespread rainfall late afternoon through the evening.

A severe weather outbreak is expected from eastern Kansas & eastern Oklahoma to Missouri, Arkansas to northeastern Texas, then northeastward to southern Iowa & western Illinois.

SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK parameters show up.

The outbreak will congeal into a solid squall line that will race northeastward & impact our area Friday night.

The line shows signs of weakening some, but we do have MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters in our area per model data.

Much colder, very windy weather with some scattered rain/snow will follow Saturday.

This, after temperatures reaching the 63-66 range Friday-Friday night.

weather.us graphics with ECMWF Base Reflectivity simulation:

Friday AM:

1

Friday midday:

1

Friday evening:

1

 Friday night:

1

Friday near 2 a.m.:

1

System #2:

45

System #3:

April 7-9

System #4:

April 13-14

