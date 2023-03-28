March 28, PM Weather Forecast Update

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding has developed on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday morning. On the Wabash, near Covington, on the White,
approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching
Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 14.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Tuesday was 16.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet
Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

March 28, PM Weather Forecast Update-

  • Updated
  • 0
It was a cold morning with lows 24-28.

Few spits of sleet/sprinkles to isolated shower possible this afternoon-evening with some clearing developing later today.

After 26-29 for lows tonight with clearing skies, cold front passes tomorrow with a few isolated rain & snow showers.

Highs of 40-52 are expected, falling by falling temperatures into the 30s to 40s.

Winds will be strong from the southwest to west to north-northwest with gusts 30-40 mph.

We clear tomorrow night & the wind diminish, resulting in cold lows of 22-26.

Thursday will feature increasing clouds, increasing south winds & highs 51-57

Rainfall totals look less Thursday-Friday to Saturday.  

Looks like some rain at times Thursday night-Friday, then line of rain & t'storms Friday night.

Right now, it looks like best severe weather risk with SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK (2 to 3 of 5 on the scale) parameters Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas to Illinois to even eastern Kansas & Oklahoma to northeastern Texas.

Here, it looks more like MARGINAL RISK right now or isolated severe storms possible (1 of 5 on the scale).

Saturday looks windy to very windy with falling temperatures into the 30s with lots of clouds & even a few rain/snow to snow showers.

