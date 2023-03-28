March 28, PM Weather Forecast Update

It was a cold morning with lows 24-28.
Few spits of sleet/sprinkles to isolated shower possible this afternoon-evening with some clearing developing later today.
After 26-29 for lows tonight with clearing skies, cold front passes tomorrow with a few isolated rain & snow showers.
Highs of 40-52 are expected, falling by falling temperatures into the 30s to 40s.
Winds will be strong from the southwest to west to north-northwest with gusts 30-40 mph.
We clear tomorrow night & the wind diminish, resulting in cold lows of 22-26.
Thursday will feature increasing clouds, increasing south winds & highs 51-57
Rainfall totals look less Thursday-Friday to Saturday.
Looks like some rain at times Thursday night-Friday, then line of rain & t'storms Friday night.
Right now, it looks like best severe weather risk with SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK (2 to 3 of 5 on the scale) parameters Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas to Illinois to even eastern Kansas & Oklahoma to northeastern Texas.
Here, it looks more like MARGINAL RISK right now or isolated severe storms possible (1 of 5 on the scale).
Saturday looks windy to very windy with falling temperatures into the 30s with lots of clouds & even a few rain/snow to snow showers.
45
45
45
45
45