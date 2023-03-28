March 28, 12:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Surges of Colder Weather In Wet Pattern, But Warmer, Drier Pattern Still On the Horizon In Mid-April

It was a cold morning with lows 24-28.
Few spits of sleet/sprinkles to isolated shower possible this afternoon-evening with some clearing developing later today.
After 26-29 for lows tonight with clearing skies, cold front passes tomorrow with a few isolated rain & snow showers.
Highs of 40-52 are expected, falling by falling temperatures into the 30s to 40s.
Winds will be strong from the southwest to west to north-northwest with gusts 30-40 mph.
We clear tomorrow night & the wind diminish, resulting in cold lows of 22-26.
Thursday will feature increasing clouds, increasing south winds & highs 51-57
Rainfall totals look less Thursday-Friday to Saturday. Rather than 1-2" I going more with 0.60-1.25".
Looks like some rain at times Thursday night-Friday, then line of rain & t'storms Friday night.
Right now, it looks like best severe weather risk with SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK (2 to 3 of 5 on the scale) parameters Iowa, Missouri, Arkansas to Illinois to even eastern Kansas & Oklahoma to northeastern Texas.
We will monitor to make sure that higher risk does not move eastward.
Here, it looks more like MARGINAL RISK right now or isolated severe storms possible (1 of 5 on the scale).
Saturday looks windy to very windy with falling temperatures into the 30s with lots of clouds & even a few rain/snow to snow showers.
After 20s Saturday night, Sunday looks partly cloudy to mostly sunny & breezy with highs 47-53.
More rainfall is expected Monday-Tuesday of next week. Soaking 1-2" is possible with MARGINAL RISK or isolated severe risk (scale 1 of 5), reaching the viewing area (higher severe potential west & south of our area right now).
Colder weather will follow with highs in the 40s.
I'd still watch for a brief fluke of random snow in the early half of April.
Cooler, wetter pattern overall dominates early part of April.
Drier, warmer regime will occur likely mid to part of late April.
We then turn wetter again at the end of April, followed by colder weather with a couple nights of frost in early May.
This is based on analog trends via CIPS, personal analog documentation & long-range modeling.
So, from a farming perspective, there may be a window to get a bit of early field work done by late April, but then it looks like you may have to wait until mid-May to get back at it. That looks to be our long window to get the corn & soybean, as well as vegetable crops out.