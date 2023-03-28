March 28, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Rounds of Rain & T'Storms with First Widespread 70s Day Down the Road After a Bit of Snow Risk....

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Mount Carmel, Clinton, Terre Haute, and Covington.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches a week and a half ago
has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White,
and East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near
Elliston on the White River and will soon develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday night. On the Wabash, near Montezuma, on the White, near
Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 PM EDT Tuesday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

March 28, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Rounds of Rain & T'Storms with First Widespread 70s Day Down the Road After a Bit of Snow Risk....

  • 0
March 28, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Rounds of Rain & T'Storms with First Widespread 70s Day Down the Road After a Bit of Snow Risk....
1

The focus of this new post is the two big, main storm systems:

One late this week & one early- to mid-next week, followed by two more up to April 14........

After that, there is a tendency us to remain above normal temperature-wise & dry out for a bit!

System #1:

This system will bring some showers & isolated t'showers Friday morning through afternoon, followed more widespread rainfall late afternoon through the evening.

A severe weather outbreak is expected from eastern Kansas & eastern Oklahoma to Missouri, Arkansas to northeastern Texas, then northeastward to southern Iowa & western Illinois.

SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK parameters show up.

The outbreak will congeal into a solid squall line that will race northeastward & impact our area Friday night.

The line shows signs of weakening some, but we do have MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters in our area per model data.

A MODERATE RISK will likely be issued for northern Louisiana, Mississippi to Arkansas.

Much colder, very windy weather with some scattered rain/snow will follow Saturday.

This, after temperatures reaching the 63-66 range Friday-Friday night.

0.60-1.25" of rainfall is likely.

weather.us graphics with ECMWF Base Reflectivity simulation:

Friday AM:

1

Friday midday:

1

Friday evening:

1

 Friday night:

1

Friday near 2 a.m.:

1

System #2:

This system may produce 1-2", possibly 3" of rainfall.

Temperatures will rise into the 64-68 range, likely.

Some severe weather risk may evolve next week with best potential Tuesday night.

1

System #3:

April 7-9

System #4:

April 13-14

Here are the two systems..........

Heavy rainfall is possible.  60s are likely April 7-9, but 70s to 80 may be here around April 13-14.

Some severe weather risk is possible April 7-9 with additional severe weather risk April 13-14.

Brief rain/snow or snow is possible on the back side of the April 7-9 system.

1

