March 28, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-More Rounds of Rain & T'Storms with First Widespread 70s Day Down the Road After a Bit of Snow Risk....

The focus of this new post is the two big, main storm systems:
One late this week & one early- to mid-next week, followed by two more up to April 14........
After that, there is a tendency us to remain above normal temperature-wise & dry out for a bit!
System #1:
This system will bring some showers & isolated t'showers Friday morning through afternoon, followed more widespread rainfall late afternoon through the evening.
A severe weather outbreak is expected from eastern Kansas & eastern Oklahoma to Missouri, Arkansas to northeastern Texas, then northeastward to southern Iowa & western Illinois.
SLIGHT to ENHANCED RISK parameters show up.
The outbreak will congeal into a solid squall line that will race northeastward & impact our area Friday night.
The line shows signs of weakening some, but we do have MARGINAL to SLIGHT RISK parameters in our area per model data.
A MODERATE RISK will likely be issued for northern Louisiana, Mississippi to Arkansas.
Much colder, very windy weather with some scattered rain/snow will follow Saturday.
This, after temperatures reaching the 63-66 range Friday-Friday night.
0.60-1.25" of rainfall is likely.
weather.us graphics with ECMWF Base Reflectivity simulation:
Friday AM:
Friday midday:
Friday evening:
Friday night:
Friday near 2 a.m.:
System #2:
This system may produce 1-2", possibly 3" of rainfall.
Temperatures will rise into the 64-68 range, likely.
Some severe weather risk may evolve next week with best potential Tuesday night.
System #3:
April 7-9
System #4:
April 13-14
Here are the two systems..........
Heavy rainfall is possible. 60s are likely April 7-9, but 70s to 80 may be here around April 13-14.
Some severe weather risk is possible April 7-9 with additional severe weather risk April 13-14.
Brief rain/snow or snow is possible on the back side of the April 7-9 system.