March 27, 12:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Back to Colder Weather, Freezing & Eventually Some Flakes....Wet Pattern Also Rolls On with Warmer, But More Rainy Weather Ahead....

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
as of Monday afternoon. On the Wabash, approaching Covington, on the
White, approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, between
Seymour and Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 16.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Monday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

March 27, 12:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Back to Colder Weather, Freezing & Eventually Some Flakes....Wet Pattern Also Rolls On with Warmer, But More Rainy Weather Ahead....

Wabash is finally falling now after a total of 1.50-3.25" rainfall late last week to Sunday night.

However, 1-2" rainfall late week will lead to another substantial crest of up to +6' above flood stage.

It will then fall, but will likely bounce back up again above flood stage in early April.

Few spotty showers today will give way to clearing north to south with highs today 41-46, then lows 27-31 tonight.  

We become mostly cloudy tomorrow, then get some clearing.  A few spits of rain/sleet are possible morning-early afternoon with highs 41-48.

We drop back to 25-29 early Wednesday morning.

We cloud up Wednesday & turn windy with southwest to west, the northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph.  A few isolated showers are possible, then a few snow showers by evening as temperatures fall from highs of 45-53 to 33-37.

20s are expected Thursday morning.

The cold front passes Wednesday, but then stalls south of our area Wednesday night.

Front moves back northward as a warm front slowly with highs Thursday at 54-64 north to south.

Rainfall is possible Thursday night & periods of rainfall are expected Friday with 50s in the morning & 62-67 in the afternoon.  Rainfall & some t'storms are expected Friday night with potentially risk of isolated severe t'storm (MARGINAL RISK parameters or 1 of 5 on the scale).

It will be windy & potentially very windy Saturday.  Gusts may run 40-53 mph Saturday with a few rain & snow showers.  Temperatures will fall from 45-52 early to 34-40 by afternoon.

After brief cool-down with overnight lows in the 20s & sun & 47-53 Sunday, periods of rainfall pass late next Monday to next Tuesday to Wednesday night.

Highs will warm to 65-69 with lows in the 50s to 60s.  

There is the risk of an isolated severe storm (MARGINAL RISK parameters or 1 of 5) Wednesday of next week.

Wet pattern should continue into early April with temperatures averaging below normal.

Still watch for random snow in early April.

Above normal precipitation for April:

It looks warmer than normal mid to part of late April with dry spurt.

Heavier rainfall, severe weather risk is expected late, late April, then below normal temperatures with frost to end April & move into early May.

Based on the years that best match is one, there will likely be a nice stretch of drier weather in May, resulting in the crops getting out by mid to late month (despite April being so wet). 

