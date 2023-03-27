March 27, 12:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Back to Colder Weather, Freezing & Eventually Some Flakes....Wet Pattern Also Rolls On with Warmer, But More Rainy Weather Ahead....

Wabash is finally falling now after a total of 1.50-3.25" rainfall late last week to Sunday night.
However, 1-2" rainfall late week will lead to another substantial crest of up to +6' above flood stage.
It will then fall, but will likely bounce back up again above flood stage in early April.
Few spotty showers today will give way to clearing north to south with highs today 41-46, then lows 27-31 tonight.
We become mostly cloudy tomorrow, then get some clearing. A few spits of rain/sleet are possible morning-early afternoon with highs 41-48.
We drop back to 25-29 early Wednesday morning.
We cloud up Wednesday & turn windy with southwest to west, the northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph. A few isolated showers are possible, then a few snow showers by evening as temperatures fall from highs of 45-53 to 33-37.
20s are expected Thursday morning.
The cold front passes Wednesday, but then stalls south of our area Wednesday night.
Front moves back northward as a warm front slowly with highs Thursday at 54-64 north to south.
Rainfall is possible Thursday night & periods of rainfall are expected Friday with 50s in the morning & 62-67 in the afternoon. Rainfall & some t'storms are expected Friday night with potentially risk of isolated severe t'storm (MARGINAL RISK parameters or 1 of 5 on the scale).
It will be windy & potentially very windy Saturday. Gusts may run 40-53 mph Saturday with a few rain & snow showers. Temperatures will fall from 45-52 early to 34-40 by afternoon.
After brief cool-down with overnight lows in the 20s & sun & 47-53 Sunday, periods of rainfall pass late next Monday to next Tuesday to Wednesday night.
Highs will warm to 65-69 with lows in the 50s to 60s.
There is the risk of an isolated severe storm (MARGINAL RISK parameters or 1 of 5) Wednesday of next week.
Wet pattern should continue into early April with temperatures averaging below normal.
Still watch for random snow in early April.
Above normal precipitation for April:
It looks warmer than normal mid to part of late April with dry spurt.
Heavier rainfall, severe weather risk is expected late, late April, then below normal temperatures with frost to end April & move into early May.
Based on the years that best match is one, there will likely be a nice stretch of drier weather in May, resulting in the crops getting out by mid to late month (despite April being so wet).