March 26, PM Weather Forecast Update

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River. .Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork White Rivers, along with several smaller tributaries. Moderate flooding is occurring on a small portion of the East Fork White River, and is expected to develop in the coming days on the lower reaches of the White and Wabash Rivers. Water continues to rise in many locations. The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations currently. On the Wabash, upstream of Lafayette. On the White, near or just south of Centerton, and along the East Fork White, between Shelbyville and Columbus. Most smaller tributaries are past crest and falling. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas, particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the main stem rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground. Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:30 AM EDT Sunday was 16.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.8 feet this evening. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&