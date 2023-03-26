March 26, 11:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Your Detailed 10-Day Outlook Is Here....Along With a Look Through Spring to Early Summer

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Clinton, Terre Haute, Covington,
Montezuma, Mount Carmel, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant
Site, and Lafayette.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers, along with several smaller tributaries. Moderate
flooding is occurring on a small portion of the East Fork White
River, and is expected to develop in the coming days on the lower
reaches of the White and Wabash Rivers. Water continues to rise in
many locations.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
currently. On the Wabash, near Lafayette. On the White, near
Spencer, and along the East Fork White, between Seymour and
Rivervale. Most smaller tributaries are past crest and falling.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM EDT Sunday the stage was 16.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 PM EDT Sunday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 11.3 feet Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

March 26, 11:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Your Detailed 10-Day Outlook Is Here....Along With a Look Through Spring to Early Summer

  • Updated
  • 0
With the warm front moving farther northward, highs today reached 60-66, above the forecast highs of 54-63.

1

After a couple of broken lines of high-based, low-topped t'storms with some pea hail & a few gusts 40-50 mph (quarter to half dollar hail in Illinois), we will just see some showers tonight once the thunder & lightning cease.  The best coverage of the rainfall will be over the southeastern/southern 2/3 of the viewing area.

Lows will run 32-38.

With cloudy skies, a few spotty showers & drizzle are possible tomorrow, with best coverage over the southeastern half of the area.  Some clearing is possible later in the day from north to south.

Highs will run 41-46 with north winds 10-15 mph gusting 20-28 mph.

We clear out with lows 25-29 Monday night, followed by clouds, a few spits of showers/sleet & 40-46 Tuesday.  Winds will be form the north at 13-26 mph.

With a clearing sky, lows of 25-28 are possible by Wednesday morning.

1

Wednesday is windy from the the west-southwest, then west to northwest with gusts to 40 mph.

Highs of 46-53 are expected, followed by falling temperatures in the afternoon behind cold front to 41-48.  Skies look partly to mostly cloudy.

Thursday is windy, but from the southwest with gusts to 40 mph.  So, it will be warmer at 56-61 with increasing PM clouds & rain possible by evening.

Periods of rainfall & some t'storms are expected Thursday night through Friday night with rain ending potentially as brief snow or rain/snow Saturday.

MARGINAL RISK (1 of 5 on the scale) or isolated severe risk may set up[ in the viewing area Friday night as strong cold front passes.  A squall line may reach as far north as our area just ahead of the front with temperatures in the 61-64 ahead of the front at that time.

After 62-67 Friday, temperatures fall Saturday from 47-56 in the early morning to 35-41 by late afternoon.

Northwest winds may gust 40-50 mph.

The potential is there for a total of 1-3" of rainfall Thursday evening to Saturday afternoon.

1

After brief cool-down with freezing, we begin a warm-up with 60s by April 4-6 with developing periods of rainfall & some t'storms.

Periods of river flooding are expected up through at least April 10.

1
1

After some more cool, wet weather right up to April 10 or so, there is hope getting into mid-April.

Look at the first projection of widespread 70s approaching by the start of mid-April!

1

It still looks like a period of drier weather with above normal temperatures in Sudden Spring mid- to late-April, then cool-down after heavy t'storms at the end of April.  Frost may occur to start May.

