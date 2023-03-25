March 25, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-New Data In with Forecast Tweaks!

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and location in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River at Mount Carmel. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations in Illinois...Indiana... Wabash River, from Lafayette down to Vincennes. .Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries. Water continues to rise in many locations, and crests in some areas, particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground. Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 5:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:30 PM EDT Saturday was 15.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 11.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&