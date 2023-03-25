March 25, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-New Data In with Forecast Tweaks!

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river and
location in Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.


...The Flood Warning continues for the following river and locations
in Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River, from Lafayette down to Vincennes.


.Widespread rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches has resulted in
widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East Fork
White Rivers, along with numerous smaller tributaries.  Water
continues to rise in many locations, and crests in some areas,
particularly along lower reaches of the White and Wabash, will not
arrive for several days. Moderate flooding is expected in a small
number of locations. Flooding will likely last for a week or more in
some areas.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 5:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 5:30 PM EDT Saturday was 15.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.7
feet tomorrow morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

March 25, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-New Data In with Forecast Tweaks!

Wabash will crest 5-6' above flood stage Sunday Lafayette to Covington.

Change since yesterday is that little storm system will pull warm front much farther northward, cold pocket will begin to overlay that warmer sector & upper trough is digging a bit more to the south.  This all spells warmer weather with a few t'storms by later Sunday.

So.....

Clearing this evening will be followed by increasing clouds late & temperatures leveling off at 29-32 with southwest to south wind.

A few spotty rain/snow/sleet showers are possible Sunday morning, followed by sun & highs 47-62 (coolest far, far north....rest of the area 50s to low 60s).

Winds will increase from the south to southwest with a brief broken line of showers & t'storms to follow in the late afternoon-evening.

After brief clearing, we then begin to cloud up tomorrow night with lows 29-34.

2

A few more showers are possible part of Monday with lots of clouds & highs 47-52.

A few showers Monday night may occur as some freezing rain showers in our northwestern & northern counties with lows of 29-34.

A few spotty showers are possible Tuesday with highs 41-46 with lots of clouds.

With clearing skies, lows of 25-28 are possible Wednesday morning.

3

Wednesday is a decent day with sun & 48-54, followed by periods of rainfall late Thursday through Friday night with 1-3" & even a few t'storms.

It is a bit unclear how far north the warm front will get.  50s are likely with some 60s, but it appears the main area of warmth will stay south of our area.

If that changes & we get into more of the warm air (with a warm front shift more to the north) then severe weather risk may develop & we will be warmer than 55-63 Friday.

Saturday looks windy to very windy & cold with falling temperatures with a few rain showers & snow showers.

We then may reach the 60s by a week from this week.

1

