March 25, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-New Data In with Forecast Tweaks!

Wabash will crest 5-6' above flood stage Sunday Lafayette to Covington.
Change since yesterday is that little storm system will pull warm front much farther northward, cold pocket will begin to overlay that warmer sector & upper trough is digging a bit more to the south. This all spells warmer weather with a few t'storms by later Sunday.
So.....
Clearing this evening will be followed by increasing clouds late & temperatures leveling off at 29-32 with southwest to south wind.
A few spotty rain/snow/sleet showers are possible Sunday morning, followed by sun & highs 47-62 (coolest far, far north....rest of the area 50s to low 60s).
Winds will increase from the south to southwest with a brief broken line of showers & t'storms to follow in the late afternoon-evening.
After brief clearing, we then begin to cloud up tomorrow night with lows 29-34.
A few more showers are possible part of Monday with lots of clouds & highs 47-52.
A few showers Monday night may occur as some freezing rain showers in our northwestern & northern counties with lows of 29-34.
A few spotty showers are possible Tuesday with highs 41-46 with lots of clouds.
With clearing skies, lows of 25-28 are possible Wednesday morning.
Wednesday is a decent day with sun & 48-54, followed by periods of rainfall late Thursday through Friday night with 1-3" & even a few t'storms.
It is a bit unclear how far north the warm front will get. 50s are likely with some 60s, but it appears the main area of warmth will stay south of our area.
If that changes & we get into more of the warm air (with a warm front shift more to the north) then severe weather risk may develop & we will be warmer than 55-63 Friday.
Saturday looks windy to very windy & cold with falling temperatures with a few rain showers & snow showers.
We then may reach the 60s by a week from this week.