March 24, PM Weather Forecast Update

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall totals of an inch to an inch and a half north of I-70 and
two to three inches along and south of there over the past two days
will  combine with additional rainfall tonight to produce moderate
river flooding along the lower White River and nearby tributaries.
Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and
East Fork White, with potential for moderate flooding at Seymour on
the East Fork White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late
tonight there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the
flooding worse over southern parts of central Indiana.

The crests on the Wabash, White, and East Fork White are expected to
arrive on upper portions of the rivers early to late in the weekend
and start working their way downriver. Minor flooding is expected to
last on main stem rivers well into next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EDT Friday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EDT Friday was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 15.3 feet just after
midnight tonight. It will then fall tomorrow morning. It will
rise to 16.7 feet Sunday evening. It will then fall again but
remain above flood stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...STRONG WIND GUSTS EXPECTED SATURDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph shifting to
west winds in the afternoon

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southeast and
southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...Saturday morning through Saturday afternoon

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

March 24, PM Weather Forecast Update-

  • 0
March 24, PM Weather Forecast Update-

On-going drizzle now will increase to steady rainfall later this evening with strong northeast to east wind.

Two main rounds of rainfall will pass late this evening through tonight to tomorrow.

The second one may have a couple of embedded t'storms.

The rain may mix with or even change to snow tomorrow in our northwestern counties.

Brief dustings or whitening of the grass have the potential to occur.

However, up to 12" of snow may fall in northwestern Illinois with a period of near/white-out conditions with 1-2"/hour snowfall rates, wind gusts to 50 mph & even some thunder & lightning.

Winds may gust here from the northwest to west tomorrow 40-52 mph with sustained winds at 22-35 mph.

With temperatures falling from 35-46 in the morning to 31-37 in the afternoon-evening, wind chills will drop to 15-24.

An additional 1-2" of rainfall is expected.

Between midnight & noon tomorrow, the surface pressure of this powerhouse storm system may drop from 994 mb to 980 mb between eastern Illinois & northeastern Michigan.  Pressure should then rise to 985 mb over northwest Ontario as the low occludes.  So, it won't necessarily be a true bomb cyclone, but 12 mb drop in 12 hours is very impressive!

1

Skies clear rapidly Saturday evening-night & the winds will diminish.  However, increasing clouds will occur late in the night & after lows of 28-32, a little disturbance will bring a few spotty rain/snow/sleet showers Sunday morning, then a few spotty rain showers Sunday afternoon (with mix of clouds with some sun).  Winds will be southwest to west at 10-25 mph.

Highs of 47-54 are expected.

1

Some showers are expected Monday, then a few spotty rain/snow/gaupel showers Tuesday with pocket of cold air aloft.

Highs will run in the 40s to a few low 50s with lows 30-35.

1

Wednesday is dry with 40s to a few low 50s & partly cloudy skies.

Rounds of widespread rainfall & a few t'storms are expected Thursday-Saturday of next week.

Highs will tend to run in the 50s, but severe weather risk & 60s & 70s will reside over southern Indiana.  If we can just get the warm front farther northward, we will see much warmer weather, but also severe weather risk.

1-3" rainfall is possible.

This may result in renewed creek & river flooding in the first week of April with ponding of water in fields.

1
1

Your 10-day outlook:

1

Shots of colder air with frost & freezing follow in early April.

Watch for risk of a random late-season, early April snowfall.

1

Still cold shots of below normal temperatures April 10-12:

1

We will likely get a sudden Spring scenario mid- to late-April in which we warm above normal & dry out.

1

45

45

