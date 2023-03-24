March 24, 4:35 PM Weather Forecast Update-Lots of Rainfall, Some Wet Snow & Strong Winds.....Sustained Warmth & Solid Drying Still Weeks Out....

On-going drizzle now will increase to steady rainfall later this evening with strong northeast to east wind.
Two main rounds of rainfall will pass late this evening through tonight to tomorrow.
The second one may have a couple of embedded t'storms.
The rain may mix with or even change to snow tomorrow in our northwestern counties.
Brief dustings or whitening of the grass have the potential to occur.
However, up to 12" of snow may fall in northwestern Illinois with a period of near/white-out conditions with 1-2"/hour snowfall rates, wind gusts to 50 mph & even some thunder & lightning.
Winds may gust here from the northwest to west tomorrow 40-52 mph with sustained winds at 22-35 mph.
With temperatures falling from 35-46 in the morning to 31-37 in the afternoon-evening, wind chills will drop to 15-24.
An additional 1-2" of rainfall is expected.
Between midnight & noon tomorrow, the surface pressure of this powerhouse storm system may drop from 994 mb to 980 mb between eastern Illinois & northeastern Michigan. Pressure should then rise to 985 mb over northwest Ontario as the low occludes. So, it won't necessarily be a true bomb cyclone, but 12 mb drop in 12 hours is very impressive!
Skies clear rapidly Saturday evening-night & the winds will diminish. However, increasing clouds will occur late in the night & after lows of 28-32, a little disturbance will bring a few spotty rain/snow/sleet showers Sunday morning, then a few spotty rain showers Sunday afternoon (with mix of clouds with some sun). Winds will be southwest to west at 10-25 mph.
Highs of 47-54 are expected.
Some showers are expected Monday, then a few spotty rain/snow/gaupel showers Tuesday with pocket of cold air aloft.
Highs will run in the 40s to a few low 50s with lows 30-35.
Wednesday is dry with 40s to a few low 50s & partly cloudy skies.
Rounds of widespread rainfall & a few t'storms are expected Thursday-Saturday of next week.
Highs will tend to run in the 50s, but severe weather risk & 60s & 70s will reside over southern Indiana. If we can just get the warm front farther northward, we will see much warmer weather, but also severe weather risk.
1-3" rainfall is possible.
This may result in renewed creek & river flooding in the first week of April with ponding of water in fields.
Your 10-day outlook:
Shots of colder air with frost & freezing follow in early April.
Watch for risk of a random late-season, early April snowfall.
Still cold shots of below normal temperatures April 10-12:
We will likely get a sudden, more sustained Spring scenario mid- to late-April in which we warm above normal & dry out.
It will likely be a situation where we go from cold & raw to 80-85 suddenly with lows in the 60s. Such a scenario played out in previous similar years.
Above normal rainfall should return with potential severe weather risk at the very end of April.
We may see a brief window to get a bit of field work done in late April (sandy ground, higher ground) for farmers, but April overall will end up wetter than normal.
Thoughts are that we then cool off to start May & see some frost & light freezing for a couple nights.
Above normal temperatures return after mid-point of May.
May continues to trend wetter than normal, but windows to get the crops out.
Overall trend is above normal rainfall for Summer still.
Modeling:
Analog (similar years meshed together):