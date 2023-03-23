 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From Friday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 5.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.7
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

March 23, PM Weather Forecast Update-

  • 0
March 23, PM Weather Forecast Update-

Wabash should crest 1' to near 5' above flood stage from our northeastern to southwestern counties.  Crests Tippecanoe to Fountain & Warren counties are expected to occur Sunday morning to afternoon near 5'.  

The earliest crests should be Cass & Miami counties near 1', closer to tonight.

1

Rainfall was largely 0.80-2.40" with many areas seeing +1.50" over the past 36 hours.

Lightest amounts were in southern Montgomery County with totals less than 0.30".

1
1

Hot spots in the radar estimates are due to hail.  This data contamination has resulted in pockets of double what was actually measured at that location on the ground.

So, rather than the 3", 4", 4.5" amounts actually occurring in these spots, the amounts were more like 1.50", 1.80", 2.10".

Regardless, rainfall was locally heavy.

1
1

Some scattered light rain & drizzle is possible tonight into tomorrow with best coverage southern half.

Some of this will be freezing drizzle, patchy freezing light rain in our northwestern areas, but any freezing would occur on elevated surfaces as the ground & pavement are too warm.

Lows of 31-37 are expected tonight, followed by 40-46 tomorrow with the rain increasing with northeast wind gusting 25-35 mph.

Rain will be widespread tomorrow night with blustery conditions & lows 34-44.

Rain is likely Saturday morning with some wet snow in the northwest (little to no accumulation), followed by a few lingering showers & flakes with 34-46 for highs early, then falling to 32-39 in the afternoon.

Winds will be howling Saturday, especially in the afternoon from the northwest to west.  Winds will be sustained at 22-31 mph with gusts 35-50 mph.

It will be cold out with the wind chills falling into the upper teens to 20s by late in the day.

1

There is the round of strong winds moving through Saturday:

1

We have already seen 0.80-2.40" rainfall over much of the area (except the far south with less than 0.30" amounts).

An additional 0.80-2" of rainfall is possible now to Saturday.

Final totals after any showers Monday will run 1.50-4" area-wide.

1

45

1

45

45

45

45

Recommended for you