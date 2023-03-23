March 23, 5:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Rain, Wind, Some Mix & Cooler, Wet Pattern Overall...

Wabash should crest 1' to near 5' above flood stage from our northeastern to southwestern counties. Crests Tippecanoe to Fountain & Warren counties are expected to occur Sunday morning to afternoon near 5'.
The earliest crests should be Cass & Miami counties near 1', closer to tonight.
Other creeks & streams are high or seeing minor flooding.
Rainfall was largely 0.80-2.40" with many areas seeing +1.50" over the past 36 hours.
Lightest amounts were in southern Montgomery County with totals less than 0.30".
Hot spots in the radar estimates are due to hail. This data contamination has resulted in pockets of double what was actually measured at that location on the ground.
So, rather than the 3", 4", 4.5" amounts actually occurring in these spots, the amounts were more like 1.50", 1.80", 2.10".
Regardless, rainfall was locally heavy.
Some scattered light rain & drizzle is possible tonight into tomorrow with best coverage southern half.
Some of this will be freezing drizzle, patchy freezing light rain in our northwestern areas, but any freezing would occur on elevated surfaces as the ground & pavement are too warm.
Lows of 31-37 are expected tonight, followed by 40-46 tomorrow with the rain increasing with northeast wind gusting 25-35 mph.
Rain will be widespread tomorrow night with blustery conditions & lows 34-44.
Rain is likely Saturday morning with some wet snow in the northwest (little to no accumulation), followed by a few lingering showers & flakes with 34-46 for highs early, then falling to 32-39 in the afternoon.
Winds will be howling Saturday, especially in the afternoon from the northwest to west. Winds will be sustained at 22-31 mph with gusts 35-50 mph.
It will be cold out with the wind chills falling into the upper teens to 20s by late in the day.
There is the round of strong winds moving through Saturday:
We have already seen 0.80-2.40" rainfall over much of the area (except the far south with less than 0.30" amounts).
An additional 0.80-2" of rainfall is possible now to Saturday.
Final totals after any showers Monday will run 1.50-4" area-wide.
Some showers are possible Monday after a decent Sunday (after frost, freezing & some fog Sunday morning).
After any rain/snow Monday night, we see a break, followed by rainfall late next week.
Temperatures will remain cool.
Cool, wet pattern dominates early April, followed by sudden Spring surge with dry spurt by mid-April. Cool shot then looks to come in with frost in early May after heavy rainfall & storms at the very end of April.
You can see in the CIPS analog data the high potential of freezing temperatures right to April 6:
This particular analog data also shows the above normal precipitation near that April 6 period, showing a continuation of the wetness.
Despite a dry spurt to get a little bit of farm fieldwork done, April shows above normal rainfall overall.
We look to have that dry sport mid to part of late April, then wetness end of April to early May.