March 22, PM Weather Forecast Update- By: Chad Evans Chad Evans Chief Meteorologist Author email Mar 22, 2023 Mar 22, 2023 Updated 2 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Working on this.....More soon....45 45454545 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Chad Evans Chief Meteorologist Author email Follow Chad Evans Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From WLFI News 18 Archive Spencer Deery announces his state Senate campaign Updated Jan 12, 2022 News LPD Chief discusses crime statistics Updated Jan 25, 2022 Community Tippecanoe County 4-H Fair holds Greasy Watermelon Competition Updated Jul 21, 2022 News June 7, 9 PM Weather Forecast Update – A clear and cooler night with more storms likely for tomorrow Updated Jun 7, 2022 News December 5, 2 PM Weather Forecast Update-Active Pattern with Systems Lined Up for Rain at First Then Transition to Wintry Precipitation & Much Colder Weather Updated Dec 5, 2022 News GOP Rep. Jim Banks announces Indiana US Senate campaign Jan 17, 2023 Recommended for you