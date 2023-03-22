March 22, 6 PM Weather Forecast Update-Showers & T'Storms with Some Hail Risk, Followed by More Rainfall & Even Some Snow..

Numerous showers & t'storms are likely tonight with risk of some hail. Sub-severe hail is possible with any more lively cell (less than 1" in diameter), but a couple or few cells may have some 1-1.50" hail.
Locally-heavy rainfall is possible.
The t'storms depart tomorrow morning & after very early highs tonight-early tomorrow of 52-62, temperatures fall to 36-44 by late afternoon with chilly showers.
Winds will turn to the north & be quite brisk.
Rain will then very gradually re-spread back northward Thursday night through Friday to Friday night from southwest & south to northeast & north.
Some flakes may mix in Thursday night & Friday night as temperatures drop to the 30s after high in the 42-47 range Friday.
Rain will taper to just a few showers Saturday. Some snow is possible in our far northwest counties Saturday morning.
Temperatures will run in the 30s to then 30s & 40s.
Sunday is the best day out of the next 14.
After frost & freezing with some fog & 27-30 for lows, we see sunshine with high 53-58 with less wind.
However, we cloud up Sunday evening-night with showers Monday.
Steadier rainfall should then be Monday night, mixing with snow. Rain/snow mix or even some all snow for a while is possible part of Tuesday with colder highs in the 30s & 40s after 40s to 50 Monday.
By early next week, a total of 1.50-4" rainfall is expected area-wide with the heaviest rainfall in our far southern areas.
Then, more rainfall is expected to start April with highs in the 50s.
Trend to April 12 is cooler than normal here with blocking over Greenland to eastern Canada will keep upper trough locked in place over the Midwest & Eastern U.S. Meanwhile, deep upper trough will keep the West unseasonably cold!
Only the southern Plains will be remotely milder than normal.
Overall wetter than normal pattern will continue through early April.
There is the warmth in mid April to as late as April 27.
Temperatures should trend above normal with a spurt of below normal rainfall.
We should see above normal rainfall at the very end of April, then below normal temperatures with frost may occur to start May.
Overall April still shows tendency of above normal rainfall, even with little dry spurt: