March 21, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Cool Weather with Rainfall, But Also Some Elevated T'Storms & Even Snow...

Highs today reached 49-54.
Wave of some rain will taper to a few showers & drizzle overnight with cold temperatures of 35-39 & south wind.
A few showers & drizzle will give way to scattered showers & a few t'storms tomorrow (risk of isolated small hailers).
Highs of 52-58 are expected with strong south winds 20-40 mph.
Scattered showers & t'storms are expected tomorrow night with risk of isolated small to even severe hailer (1" diameter hail).
Temperatures will rise from 52-58 to 56-63.
There is the risk of an isolated severe storm also Thursday morning midday (hail, wind) with temperatures reaching 60-66.
Temperatures will then fall quickly to the 40s by afternoon with strong north-northwest winds gusting +30 mph.
It does appears that rainfall & some t'storms will return now Thursday night-Friday morning with temperatures in the 35-40 range with a cold northeast wind.
Rain is also possible Friday with 40 to the 40s.
Rain & some wet snow is possible Friday night to Saturday.
Heavy snowfall is possible over northwestern Illinois.
Lows will be in the low to mid 30s with highs in the 40s with strong north to northwest winds.
Rain returns Sunday night-Monday.
A total of 1.50-4" of rainfall is expected tonight-next Tuesday. Rivers & creeks will be on the rise.