March 20, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Colder Overall Pattern to Continue with Lots of Rainfall Ahead & Some Snow....

Highs today reached 46-51 with strong southwest winds.  The air was so cold because some of the moderated, but record cold air was being recycled in from the southeastern U.S.

Windy weather returns Tuesday with 49-54 & gusts 30-40 mph.

Some periods of showers are expected Tuesday night-Wednesday with some dry time in-between.  Highs reach 52-58 Wednesday after near 40 overnight.

Wind Wednesday may gust 30-40 mph from the south-southeast, then south.

Recycling of the cool, dry air in the South will prevent it from getting overly warm & keep rainfall totals for Tuesday evening-Wednesday at 0.07-0.30".

After temperatures rise to 57-62 Thursday night with best potential of rainfall occurring in our far northern counties, highs of 61-66 are expected Thursday in the morning to midday.  Temperatures then fall to the 50s then 40s after the cold front passes.

Rainfall is likely just ahead of & behind the front.  Isolated thunder is possible.

It will be windy with southwest to northwest.

0.75-1.25" rainfall is expected from this.

Rain shifts south with time Friday morning, but then migrates back northward into the viewing area Friday evening-night & into Saturday.

it may change to a period of wet snow Friday night &/or Saturday evening.

It is unclear whether we will get any minor accumulation from it.  We will monitor.

This will add further rainfall.

Rain is likely Sunday night-Monday & it may end as wet snow.

It will be windy.

Total rainfall Tuesday evening to next Tuesday should run 1.50-3.75" northwest to south.

Although the rainfall will be spread out over a week, we may still have some river flooding next week.

Some wet snow is then possible before we warm up again to 50s by late next week. 

If you want more consistent, nice warmth, mid-April should be the time it sets in for a period of time.

First half of April tends to look cooler than normal, mid-April to perhaps April 25 looks warmer than normal before turning cooler.

Cooler than normal weather with some frost is expected to end April & go into early May.

April overall features above normal precipitation with risk of a late, random snowfall before Easter in April.

I still agree with a bit cooler than normal & wetter than normal Summer.

I continue to side with a cooler than normal September-October.

November-December look VERY warm with record warmth expected into December.

Precipitation November-December should run below normal after above normal rainfall in September & October overall.

I do agree with these early CFS projections of November & December:

November 2023 mean temperature anomaly projections:

December 2023 mean temperature anomaly projections:

