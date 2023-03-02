March 2, PM Weather Forecast Update

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Riverton.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week. Precipitation tonight through
Friday night is expected to range from around 1.50 to 2.50 inches
across most of central Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 17.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress. Flood waters
close SR 225 just south of the Wabash River near Battleground.
Walking and bike trails in Tapawingo Park area are flooded. Warren
CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve area flooded. Flood waters
near Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Thursday the stage was 14.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Thursday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.2
feet early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Indiana.

* WHEN...From late tonight through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana late tonight, then persist through much of
the day Friday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are
currently forecast for the region. Locally higher amounts are
possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding of low water
crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

March 2, PM Weather Forecast Update-

  • 0
March 2, PM Weather Forecast Update-
1

Flood Watch is up for much of the viewing area.  Wind Advisory will likely follow soon.

Winter Storm Watch is up for Michigan to northeastern Illinois & far northern Indiana.

NWS Chicago & N. Indiana offices have put the watch as far south as Newton, Jasper, Pulaski & Fulton counties in our area.

1

Widespread heavy rainfall is likely tomorrow with a total of 1.75-3.25" by tomorrow night.

Rapid rises in creeks, streams, ditches & rivers will occur with ponding in fields & on lawns.

The flash flooding will segway into river flooding event with Wabash potentially reaching moderate flood stage next week (+7' above flood stage).

Winds will also be howling from the east to northeast to north-northeast, sustained at 25-40 mph & gusts 40-55 mph.

A few trees may be toppled (given the wet, wet soil conditions) & a few isolated power outages may occur.

Heavy, wet snow is possible from part of Michigan to far northern Indiana to northeastern Illinois.

Here, NWS does have that Winter Storm Watch up for our northern fringe.

Snow & sleet may mix in the heavy rain & the rain may end as rain/snow & then some all snow Friday evening, especially in our northern areas in the viewing area

If the snow can fall heavily enough & it get cool enough, some very gloppy very minor accumulation may occur.

The surface pressure will be very low with this system as it drops to 980 mb at its center over southern Indiana.

Highs of near 40 in the northern areas to as high as near 50 in the south are expected.  Near 45 is expected for Greater Lafayette.

Lows Friday night-Saturday morning should run 30-34.

2

Mean EPS & GEFS model data for snow depth shows 2-4" of glop for Milwaukee, Chicago, back near Quincy, Illinois & 4-8" central Lower Michigan.

The key is to look at NOT what the model has for snow accumulation whether 10:1 or Kuchera, but rather SNOW DEPTH.  In Chicago, it may snow heavily, but with temperature around 33 & a warm ground, it will struggle to accumulate beyond 2.5".  Same in Michigan, it may snow the equivalent of 10", but it may only accumulate to 5" due to temperatures only around 33 & a warm ground.

1

The weekend looks tranquil with 45-50 Saturday & 53-58 Sunday.

After windy weather with 61-67 Monday, a cold front passes Monday evening.

Warm layer aloft or cap is currently looking to keep any scattered showers/t'storms popping on the front once it gets just east of our area.

We will monitor & I will keep 25% coverage of the rainfall for Monday evening.

1

Tuesday is dry & breezy with 48-54.

Wednesday is windy & cooler still with highs 42-47.

By Thursday, highs may only run 36-42, but it still looks dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

We need to watch this round of precipitation early next weekend.  Temperatures may be in the 30s, so it may be mix, snow, rain.

We also need to watch storm in Texas.  Its track will be very important.  If it tracks far enough to the northwest, we have a winter storm.  If not, wintry weather is south of our area.

1

Those +2" snow odds are quite elevated for so far out (early next week), too.

1

Highs will drop to +20 degrees below normal by the end of next weekend & beyond.

1

CIPS analog data shows lots of below to well-below normal temperatures coming.

1

Even up to St. Patrick's Day period, CIPS analog data matches the modeling well with the cold.

1

Cold surges keep coming south mid- to late-March.  This is a big problem for fruit growers from the Lower Ohio Valley & across the South as many nights of freezing are expected.

1
1
1

There are also a couple of early April surges:

1

There are definitely opportunities for snow.

Note the mean snow depth via EPS for mid-point of March:

1

45

45

45

Recommended for you