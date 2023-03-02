March 2, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Quiet today with very heavy rain for Friday

(WLFI) – Good Thursday morning! We are currently waking up in the mid to lower 30s area-wide with clear skies. Some low-level clouds have been noted on satellite to our NW but expect a mid to upper-level cirrus cloud shield for today with some sun peaking through.
Highs for today will be in the mid to upper 40s which is still about 5 degrees above normal. Winds will be ranging from 5-13 mph out of the NNE.
Friday
*Heavy rain of 1.5” to 2.5”+ (locally) is possible by the end of the day on Friday. Some counties in the northwestern WLFI viewing area may see wintry impacts. There still is some uncertainty in the forecast. The timing and details are below.
We will begin to see rain move in from the SSW on Friday morning. Rain should overspread the entire viewing area by 7-9 AM. Winds will also be an issue throughout the day. Wind gusts could reach 40-55+ mph throughout the day. This alone coupled with very damp soils could bring down heavy trees and power outages may be possible. Never get close to downed power lines.
By 9 AM, the heaviest rain will last until about 2-4 PM. Some embedded thunder will be possible especially further south but severe weather is unlikely. The biggest threats for us will certainly be ponding on roadways, low visibility from heavy rain, and flooding around rivers, creeks, and flood-prone areas.
The uncertainty that still lies ahead will be where the rain/snow line sets up. The National Weather Service does have Newton, Jasper, Pulaski, and Fulton Counties underneath a Winter Storm Watch while the rest of the WLFI viewing area is under a Flood Watch for the entire day. So, that helps somewhat show where we could see some wintry impacts based off of NWS forecasts.
As we get past 3-5 PM, some of our northern and northwestern counties may experience more wintry precipitation. A changeover to all snow will be likely for much of the area through after about 6-8 PM. Minor to no impacts will be likely from Monticello and southward but we will still monitor the situation going into tomorrow as we will have to watch temperatures and radar closely tomorrow.
(The Futurecast model I am showing is the extended HRRR model. It is being a bit aggressive with the wintry precipitation it's depicting as I am forecasting for rain for much of the day. Yes, some snow will be likely as the low wraps around cooler air but that will be well after 4-6 PM.)
Once we get to about 10 PM to Midnight Friday night, we will begin to see all the moisture exit the region and give way to a mostly to partly cloudy day for Saturday.
Flooding Potential
Regardless of precipitation type, flooding will be our greatest threat going into tomorrow. That is, of course, if wintry precipitation becomes a problem in our northern counties. The latest guidance this morning shows an uptick in rainfall totals from yesterday morning. Much of the WLFI viewing area could see 1.5” to 2.5”+ (locally 3”) in some areas. Also, many rivers and creeks are already high due to past rainfall events this week. So, flooding will remain an issue going into the weekend.
Drive cautiously tomorrow throughout the entire day as we could experience some flooding on roadways. As well as some wintry precipitation to the north. Again, uncertainty still remains about where the rain/snow line may set up across the viewing area. Greater Lafayette will likely experience all rain to some snow by the evening. Stay weather aware for tomorrow and up to date with forecasts from Storm Team 18!
10-Day Outlook
The weekend is in decent shape. On Saturday, we will see temperatures in the mid to lower 40s with morning lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Sunday will be warmer and a bit less windy with more sunshine. Highs look to be in the mid to lower 50s.
We warm up going into Monday before we could see some scattered showers late Monday night and into Tuesday. Then a cooler regime looks likely going into the rest of the week. No major system appears evident up until possibly late next weekend. Stay tuned!