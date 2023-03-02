March 2, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Quiet today with very heavy rain for Friday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following river
in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

...The Flood Warning is extended for a portion of the following
river in Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as a result of recent past and
near future rainfall.  Rainfall this coming Thursday night through
early Friday night is expected to range from roughly 1.50 to 2.25
inches across central and southern Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EST Wednesday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4
feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of central Indiana, east central Indiana, north
central Indiana, south central Indiana, southeast Indiana,
southwest Indiana and west central Indiana, including the
following counties, in central Indiana, Bartholomew, Boone,
Clinton, Decatur, Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Howard, Johnson,
Madison, Marion, Morgan, Rush, Shelby and Tipton. In east central
Indiana, Delaware, Henry and Randolph. In north central Indiana,
Carroll. In south central Indiana, Brown, Jackson, Lawrence and
Monroe. In southeast Indiana, Jennings. In southwest Indiana,
Daviess, Greene, Knox, Martin and Sullivan. In west central
Indiana, Clay, Fountain, Montgomery, Owen, Parke, Putnam,
Tippecanoe, Vermillion, Vigo and Warren.

* WHEN...From late tonight through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana late tonight, then persist through much of
the day Friday. Rainfall totals of 2 to 3 inches are
currently forecast for the region. Locally higher amounts are
possible. This amount of rain may cause flooding of low water
crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

March 2, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Quiet today with very heavy rain for Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
March 2, 7:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Quiet today with very heavy rain for Friday

A cooler and quiet day today with heavy rain for tomorrow

(WLFI) – Good Thursday morning! We are currently waking up in the mid to lower 30s area-wide with clear skies. Some low-level clouds have been noted on satellite to our NW but expect a mid to upper-level cirrus cloud shield for today with some sun peaking through.

Highs for today will be in the mid to upper 40s which is still about 5 degrees above normal. Winds will be ranging from 5-13 mph out of the NNE.

dayplanner.JPG

Friday

*Heavy rain of 1.5” to 2.5”+ (locally) is possible by the end of the day on Friday. Some counties in the northwestern WLFI viewing area may see wintry impacts. There still is some uncertainty in the forecast. The timing and details are below.

fridayplanner.JPG

We will begin to see rain move in from the SSW on Friday morning. Rain should overspread the entire viewing area by 7-9 AM. Winds will also be an issue throughout the day. Wind gusts could reach 40-55+ mph throughout the day. This alone coupled with very damp soils could bring down heavy trees and power outages may be possible. Never get close to downed power lines.

1.JPG

By 9 AM, the heaviest rain will last until about 2-4 PM. Some embedded thunder will be possible especially further south but severe weather is unlikely. The biggest threats for us will certainly be ponding on roadways, low visibility from heavy rain, and flooding around rivers, creeks, and flood-prone areas.

2.JPG
3.JPG

The uncertainty that still lies ahead will be where the rain/snow line sets up. The National Weather Service does have Newton, Jasper, Pulaski, and Fulton Counties underneath a Winter Storm Watch while the rest of the WLFI viewing area is under a Flood Watch for the entire day. So, that helps somewhat show where we could see some wintry impacts based off of NWS forecasts.

alerts.JPG

As we get past 3-5 PM, some of our northern and northwestern counties may experience more wintry precipitation. A changeover to all snow will be likely for much of the area through after about 6-8 PM. Minor to no impacts will be likely from Monticello and southward but we will still monitor the situation going into tomorrow as we will have to watch temperatures and radar closely tomorrow.

(The Futurecast model I am showing is the extended HRRR model. It is being a bit aggressive with the wintry precipitation it's depicting as I am forecasting for rain for much of the day. Yes, some snow will be likely as the low wraps around cooler air but that will be well after 4-6 PM.)

4.JPG
5.JPG

Once we get to about 10 PM to Midnight Friday night, we will begin to see all the moisture exit the region and give way to a mostly to partly cloudy day for Saturday.

6.JPG

Flooding Potential

Regardless of precipitation type, flooding will be our greatest threat going into tomorrow. That is, of course, if wintry precipitation becomes a problem in our northern counties. The latest guidance this morning shows an uptick in rainfall totals from yesterday morning. Much of the WLFI viewing area could see 1.5” to 2.5”+ (locally 3”) in some areas. Also, many rivers and creeks are already high due to past rainfall events this week. So, flooding will remain an issue going into the weekend.

Drive cautiously tomorrow throughout the entire day as we could experience some flooding on roadways. As well as some wintry precipitation to the north. Again, uncertainty still remains about where the rain/snow line may set up across the viewing area. Greater Lafayette will likely experience all rain to some snow by the evening. Stay weather aware for tomorrow and up to date with forecasts from Storm Team 18!

rainfallaccc.JPG

10-Day Outlook

The weekend is in decent shape. On Saturday, we will see temperatures in the mid to lower 40s with morning lows in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Sunday will be warmer and a bit less windy with more sunshine. Highs look to be in the mid to lower 50s.

We warm up going into Monday before we could see some scattered showers late Monday night and into Tuesday. Then a cooler regime looks likely going into the rest of the week. No major system appears evident up until possibly late next weekend. Stay tuned!

10day.JPG