March 17, PM Weather Forecast Update-Unseasonably Cold Weekend, but Brief Spurt of Warmer Weather Late Next Week.....

The winds were strong overnight with gusts measured at 35-56 mph.
Some scattered snow showers are possible overnight. Some localized 1" or less accumulations are possible. Not everyone will see those amounts, but they will be scattered.
Some flurries & snow showers are possible Saturday.
Rain is expected Thursday-early Friday with milder weather, but much colder air follows Friday with even a few snow showers/flurries.
Winds look strong Thursday-Friday (southwest then northwest with gusts +40 mph).
Frequent bouts of below normal temperatures between mild burps now to end of March:
End of March-early April cold:
Modeling still hints at early April snow:
Closer to mid-April, cold finally diminishes & our first solid, potent surge of Spring arrives.
April will likely end up wetter than normal overall with cold first half & warmer second half leading to normal to below normal mean temperatures.
I still prefer wetter than normal & cooler, but muggier than normal Summer overall.