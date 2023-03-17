 Skip to main content
March 17, PM Weather Forecast Update-Unseasonably Cold Weekend, but Brief Spurt of Warmer Weather Late Next Week.....

  • Updated
  • 0
1

The winds were strong overnight with gusts measured at 35-56 mph.

WIND MAP HERE

Some scattered snow showers are possible overnight.  Some localized 1" or less accumulations are possible.  Not everyone will see those amounts, but they will be scattered.

1

Some flurries & snow showers are possible Saturday.

1

Rain is expected Thursday-early Friday with milder weather, but much colder air follows Friday with even a few snow showers/flurries.

Winds look strong Thursday-Friday (southwest then northwest with gusts +40 mph).

1

10-DAY FORECAST GRAPHIC HERE

Frequent bouts of below normal temperatures between mild burps now to end of March:

1

End of March-early April cold:

1

Modeling still hints at early April snow:

1

Closer to mid-April, cold finally diminishes & our first solid, potent surge of Spring arrives.

April will likely end up wetter than normal overall with cold first half & warmer second half leading to normal to below normal mean temperatures.

1

I still prefer wetter than normal & cooler, but muggier than normal Summer overall.

