March 17, 4 PM Weather Forecast Update-Unseasonably Cold Weekend, But Brief Spurt of Warmer Weather Late Next Week.....

The winds were strong overnight with gusts measured at 33-56 mph.

Some scattered snow showers are possible overnight.  Some localized 1" or less accumulations are possible.  Not everyone will see those amounts, but they will be scattered.

Some flurries & snow showers are possible Saturday with record cold highs of 24-28.  High 26 at Greater Lafayette beats the lowest March 18 high of 27 set in 1939.

Lows of 13-18 are expected Sunday morning.  The record for Greater Lafayette is 4 set in 1923.  So, the 16 will be no where near the record low of March 19.

The latest high in the 20s on record (back to 1879) at Greater Lafayette is 27 on April 6, 1982. 

There is a distinct shift northward with system mid to late next week.

In fact, after rainfall later Wednesday & into Wednesday night, potential is there there for some severe weather Thursday if the instability can be realized.  Parameters suggest SLIGHT RISK for severe Thursday 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Rather than straddling the warm front with 50-60 Thursday, it appears it may very well move far enough north to bring highs of 64-71 north to south over the area & 66 in Greater Lafayette.

We will monitor!

Developing rainfall Wednesday:

As the warm front migrates northward Thursday, we will watch the warm sector for storms.

Some rain is expected Thursday-early Friday with milder weather, but much colder air follows Friday with even a few rain/snow showers/flurries.

Winds look strong Thursday-Friday (southwest then northwest with gusts +40 mph).

We then see more rain & a brief warm-up.

By late next weekend, warm front is working northward with rain.

Frequent bouts of below normal temperatures between mild burps now to end of March:

End of March-early April cold:

Modeling still hints at early April snow:

Closer to mid-April, cold finally diminishes & our first solid, potent surge of Spring arrives.

April will likely end up wetter than normal overall with cold first half & warmer second half leading to normal to below normal mean temperatures.

I still prefer wetter than normal & cooler, but muggier than normal Summer overall.

