March 17, 4 PM Weather Forecast Update-Unseasonably Cold, Snow This Weekend, But Brief Spurt of Warmer Weather Late Next Week.....

Weather Alert

...BRIEF PERIOD OF SNOW EARLY THIS MORNING WILL IMPACT TRAVEL... A band of snow is expected to move across the northern half of central Indiana between 4 am and 10 am with pockets of briefly heavier snowfall. The higher snow rates combined with gusty westerly winds will produce brief and rapid visibility reductions and minor accumulations up to one half inch. Additional wind whipped snow showers and flurries will spread across central Indiana this afternoon...and may produce a dusting in some spots. If traveling...especially early this morning...be prepared for sudden drops in visibility and slick spots on roadways.