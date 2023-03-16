 Skip to main content
March 16, 5:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Surges of Colder Weather & Some Snow Ahead After Brief Burps of More Typical March Temps....

  • Updated
  • 0
We have another big cold surge coming with potentially the coldest high temperature for a March 18 since 1939.

The coldest March 18 high since 1879 is 27 in 1939 & the second coldest were set in 1892 & 1965 with 29.

I am currently forecasting 28 at Greater Lafayette.

1

In the mean time, periods of rain & strong winds (peaking with gusts at 38-52 mph tonight) will occur with a total of 0.40-0.80" of rainfall.

The rain may end as very brief scattered snow Friday morning.

Temperatures will be steady in the 30s Friday with continued strong winds with perhaps a few flakes.

1

Scattered snow showers are expected Friday night-early Saturday morning.

1" or less of snowfall accumulation is possible with lows 18-22 & wind chills 0-10.  There will likely be a narrow corridor of 1-2" with this disturbance, but it is unclear where that band will set up.  It may be here, it may end up in central Illinois.  Once I have a better idea, I will be able to post as to whether we see any such amounts here.

Some snow showers/flurries may occur again Saturday morning & later Saturday.  A few light dustings are possible.  Winds will be strong from the northwest with gusts 30-40 mph.

Lows in the teens are expected Saturday night with winds diminishing.

Sunday may have a couple flurries, otherwise clouds/sun with 30s.

1

Lows in the teens are likely Sunday night, followed by southwest wind, sun & some clouds with 42-48.

Tuesday & Wednesday are dry & partly cloudy, followed by warmer, windy weather Thursday with widespread rain.

Highs in the 50s to 60 are expected Thursday.

After cool-down to near 40 to the 40s, we warm back up with rain late in the weekend & 50s to 60.

Much colder weather should follow with potential for highs in the 30s with some snow Monday, March 27.

1
1

Cold rolling in on March 27:

1

Start of April shows below normal temperatures & another shot of well-below normal temperatures upstream:

1

April 7 projection of the below to well-below normal temperatures:

1

Surge of nice warmth finally emerges in mid-April:

1

