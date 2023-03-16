March 16, 5:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Surges of Colder Weather & Some Snow Ahead After Brief Burps of More Typical March Temps....

We have another big cold surge coming with potentially the coldest high temperature for a March 18 since 1939.
The coldest March 18 high since 1879 is 27 in 1939 & the second coldest were set in 1892 & 1965 with 29.
I am currently forecasting 28 at Greater Lafayette.
In the mean time, periods of rain & strong winds (peaking with gusts at 38-52 mph tonight) will occur with a total of 0.40-0.80" of rainfall.
The rain may end as very brief scattered snow Friday morning.
Temperatures will be steady in the 30s Friday with continued strong winds with perhaps a few flakes.
Scattered snow showers are expected Friday night-early Saturday morning.
1" or less of snowfall accumulation is possible with lows 18-22 & wind chills 0-10. There will likely be a narrow corridor of 1-2" with this disturbance, but it is unclear where that band will set up. It may be here, it may end up in central Illinois. Once I have a better idea, I will be able to post as to whether we see any such amounts here.
Some snow showers/flurries may occur again Saturday morning & later Saturday. A few light dustings are possible. Winds will be strong from the northwest with gusts 30-40 mph.
Lows in the teens are expected Saturday night with winds diminishing.
Sunday may have a couple flurries, otherwise clouds/sun with 30s.
Lows in the teens are likely Sunday night, followed by southwest wind, sun & some clouds with 42-48.
Tuesday & Wednesday are dry & partly cloudy, followed by warmer, windy weather Thursday with widespread rain.
Highs in the 50s to 60 are expected Thursday.
After cool-down to near 40 to the 40s, we warm back up with rain late in the weekend & 50s to 60.
Much colder weather should follow with potential for highs in the 30s with some snow Monday, March 27.
Cold rolling in on March 27:
Start of April shows below normal temperatures & another shot of well-below normal temperatures upstream:
April 7 projection of the below to well-below normal temperatures:
Surge of nice warmth finally emerges in mid-April: