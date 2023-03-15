March 15, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update

Lows Wednesday morning ran 14-21, then reached 46-51 for highs.
We turn overcast & windy Thursday with PM periodic rain. Rain lasts into tomorrow night. It may end as brief snow Friday AM.
Gusts of 30-45 mph are possible later Thursday, 38-51 mph are possible Thursday night-Friday then gusts 30-40 mph Saturday.
Some snow showers/flurries are possible for a while Friday before we see some brief clearing. Some very minor accumulation of dustings/coatings are possible.
After 46-54 Thursday evenings & low to mid 30s Friday, we only see 26-30 Saturday (after 18-21 AM).
Scattering of snow showers is expected Saturday with windy weather.
The cold this Friday-Sunday!
Any snow system stays southeast of us early to mid-next week with highs in the 40s with lows in the 20s.
We warm briefly to 50s to 60 with rainfall at the end of next week.
Colder pattern settles back in with opportunities for some snow in late March.
We may have multiple days with highs in the 30s with some very minor to minor snowfall accumulation.
Even at the end of March, the elevated probability of freezing still reaches deep into the southern U.S.:
Start of April continues to trend much colder than normal:
So.....all of this cold weather domination.........
Then we finally get the near mid-April surge of WARMTH!
Signs of colder weather at very end of April to start of May with some frost:
Thoughts are on drier than normal first half of April, wetter than normal latter half with t'storms.
I still went with wetter & cooler, but above average mugginess for Summer.
Other analog years combined show similar regime with the warm, dry upper ridging & the cooler, wetter weather on it underbelly.
However, it appears, given the very rapid evolution of a solid traditional El Nino, warm, dry upper ridging will begin to take shape & dominate in the Plains & western Corn Belt very late Summer through Fall.
Here, I am trending toward warmer & drier than normal September, cooler & wetter than normal October & drier & much warmer than normal November.
Our first frosts & freezes will likely be right on cue in October, but hard freezes & cold, winter-like weather will likely be very late to get here.
We may not see our first teens until December & we may not see any snowfall at all until December either.
1997, 2015 analog years with rapid development of El Nino, along with developing positive Indian Ocean Dipole. This promotes lots of ridging in central & northern U.S. This will be the dominant pattern in winter 2023-24 with lack of snowfall here & every month likely averaging out above normal temperature-wise November to February.
I also went for below normal precipitation next winter.
Drier here, wetter South.....typical traditional El Nino...