March 14, 2:45 PM Weather Forecast-Below Normal Temperatures & More Snow Ahead.....with Outlook for Summer (Based on the Latest Data)

Lows this morning ran 18-26 with up to 1" of snowfall (heaviest far northeast).
Tonight will be a cold one at 15-21 with heavy frost after these 30s today.
Wednesday looks warmer & becoming breezy from the southwest with highs 41-49. Abundant sunshine will give way to increasing clouds late.
We cloud up Wednesday night-Thursday with 35-40 Thursday night & highs 47-54 Thursday.
Rain is likely Thursday PM to Thursday night, ending as brief snow.
Friday looks windy to very windy & cold.
Scattered snow showers & squalls will follow this weekend with some more local minor accumulations.
It looks like a windy, unseasonably cold weekend.
We need to watch these two southern storm systems. They are close calls for heavy, wet snow here.
Temperatures will trend below normal overall into late March.
Colder surges continue to impact us even in early April.
Snow depth the morning of April 2:
April 3 projected temperature anomalies:
Euro overall temperature anomalies late March through early April:
There is your mid- to late-April warm surge! 80s are possible!
Thoughts are that we see a cold surge at the very end of April to very early May with frost.
Early April has below normal precipitation, but mid- to late-April may see some above normal rainfall.
Overall, April 2023 outlook is trending this way (cold first half then much warmer chunk of second half.....with overall above normal precipitation)....
The first image is temperature anomalies for April & second image is precipitation anomalies for April:
Current topsoil moisture forecasts show a bit above normal at the end of April & also end of June:
When you figure up April-May-June altogether, the trend is a bit above normal on the temperatures & above normal on the rainfall.
My continued thought process on the above normal isn't necessarily big heat in June or May per sey, but warm, muggy nights in late May to June with the wet soils & overall warmer nights pushing the temperature mean up.
So, the last time we saw such a drastic trend to El Nino from a long La Nina was 1997 & 2015.
Those two years before BIG traditional El Ninos saw cooler & wetter April-May-Junes overall:
Those Summers:
Cooler & wetter than normal:
So when we add those years to our analog package we see continued higher potential of overall below normal mean temperature for June-July-August:
Those two years & our analog years show above normal rainfall overall for June-July-August period.
Hurricane activity will likely be lacking in the Southeast & East Coast this Summer-Fall.