March 13, 6:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Scattered snow showers today and cold

(WLFI) – Good Monday morning! Temperatures for the entire WLFI viewing area are ranging into the upper 20s and lower 30s. All of us are below-freezing with mostly cloudy skies. Throughout the day, scattered to numerous snow showers will be likely but as temperatures climb just slightly above freezing, a few areas of sleet/graupel cannot be ruled out in the afternoon.
Windy conditions will also occur with NW winds gusting up to 25 to 35 mph at times. This could cause intense snow bursts, leading to lower visibility and a quick accumulation on roads and outdoor surfaces. These are called snow squalls. Roads may become slick at times throughout the day as well. Drive cautiously if roadways conditions begin to deteriorate.
Highs for the day will only be in the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. With the winds expected, wind chill values all day will be in the upper teens to the 20s.
Tuesday
Lows Tuesday morning will reach the mid 20s with clearing skies. A few isolated flurries still cannot be ruled out early in the morning. Any untreated roads or back country roads may be slick, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Otherwise, we will get the sun out for most of the WLFI viewing area by the afternoon and early evening. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s once again. Our eastern counties may see slightly more cloud cover due to lake-effect throughout the day so temperatures may be slightly cooler there than here in Greater Lafayette and points westward.
Wednesday
High pressure builds into the viewing area late Tuesday and Wednesday, giving us quiet weather by Tuesday evening and the entire day on Wednesday. Since we’ll still have NW winds in the morning with clear skies, morning lows could bottom out into the lower 20s and possibly the upper teens. We’ll have plenty of sunshine for Wednesday. By the afternoon, winds will begin to shift and will come out of the south. This will help us get to near normal with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Thursday and Friday
Our next system will arrive Thursday night and into Friday morning. With strong southerly flow, warmer temperatures will be expected on Thursday afternoon. Highs could reach the low to mid 50s. Most of Thursday will be dry however rain will begin to move in during the early evening hours.
Rain will still be with us by Friday morning as the cold front departs to the east. As of now, rainfall totals look to be roughly around 0.4” to 0.8” for the WLFI viewing area. Cooler temperatures will follow behind the front and falling temperatures will occur all day on Friday. Very early morning temperatures on Friday could be in the lower 50s and upper 40s and then drop into the 30s by late afternoon and evening. Winds will be strong for both Thursday and through the weekend.
10-Day Outlook
As mentioned above, winds will be rather gusty for the upcoming weekend but high pressure will keep things fairly quiet. A few isolated snowflakes may be possible Saturday but we’ll call it partly sunny with isolated snow chances with windy conditions. Highs will be running about 10 degrees below normal for Saturday and Sunday.