March 13, 1:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Surges of Unseasonably Cold Air Followed by Sudden Spring/Summer in Mid-April....

Scattered snow showers/squalls today-tonight with local very minor accumulations of 1" or less will give way to just a few flurries early tomorrow, then sunshine.
After steady temperatures near 32 today, low near 23 are expected tonight, followed by highs near 35 tomorrow.
After near 17 tomorrow night, we should skyrocket to near 47 Wednesday with strong southwest winds & lots of sunshine.
Rain & wind is likely Thursday with 50s followed by snow showers by Friday.
Winds may gust from the southwest then northwest to 45 mph at times.
Highs by Saturday will only run near 30 with lows near 16, followed by 35 Sunday.
That is about 25 degrees below normal!
We will be watching a southern system during that time. It tracks farther northward & we are in a late-season winter-storm. If it stays south, the Appalachians will be late-season winter storm with a cold rain elsewhere in the South.
The colder trend tends to dominate into early April.
There is still a tendency to paint accumulating snow risk here to early April.
Thought process continues to be that mid-April sees sudden Spring-Summer surge.
However, colder spurt look to occur as we end April with frost risk.
The last time the MJO was so far into Phase 8-1 this time of year was 1997 & 2015. Super El Ninos followed & that could very well occur this next winter. If not a "Super Nino" a strong one will likely occur.
This tends to bring warmer & drier than normal winters to our area & the Northern Plains with lack of Arctic air intrusion.
We are headed for very rapid movement well into El Nino this Spring & Summer.
If we do see a very strong El Nino, the effects could last into Winter 2024-25, like we saw in 2016-17. Colder winters would then return in 2025-26 & 2026-27.
I do agree with this on an insanely warm December 2023 (drier than normal too).
However, most El Nino's have a cooler than normal September-October due to enhanced tropical activity in the northeast & central Pacific. This supports sudden upper ridges in western Canada & thus troughs dropping into the eastern U.S.
This pattern usually subsides by the end of October, which means we will likely see an unusually warm November. December-February all trend warmer than normal in 2023-24 with below normal snowfall & below normal precipitation.
In most El Nino years, the coldest temperature of the winter is in March. Like the 1932 El Nino, the 1998 one, etc. we saw the only single digits of the winter occur in a random, brief cold surge for a couple days in March. Snow also occurred. Most El Ninos have a random snow in March & the rest is warm after the coldest air of the winter is attained.
2023-24 should also then have enhanced tornado outbreak risk in the Deep South to Florida winter-spring. Dry season is much less pronounced or non-existent in Florida in strong El Ninos.
However, the Springs tend to turn abnormally dry, resulting in increased wildfire risk in May.