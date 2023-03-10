March 10, 6:00 AM Weather Forecast Update – Spotty rain, sleet, and snow for today with more snow on the way for Saturday night

(WLFI) – Happy Friday morning! Morning lows are in the mid to lower 30s area-wide. Across Lafayette to Kokomo, areas of drizzle, mist, and fog have been noted early this morning.
Our far northeastern counties are tracking some flurries. The most significant impacts to roadways will remain north of US 24 and US 14 this morning, mainly near and north of Peru, Rochester, and Winamac. If you'll be driving northward, just be cautious this morning if you see some snow-covered roads, especially on bridges and overpasses, and untreated roadways.
The rest of the day will remain cool with highs only in the mid to upper 30s with a fairly decent NNW wind sustained at 15 mph and gusts up to 25-30 mph at times. Expect a cloudy day nonetheless with widely scattered to isolated rain, sleet, graupel, and snow showers.
Conditions will begin to improve this evening with clearing skies overnight. Lows Saturday morning will be in the upper 20s which could lead to a few slick spots overnight.
Saturday and Sunday
Saturday should be a fairly quiet and partly sunny day. Winds will be out of the ENE at about 5-10 mph with gusts up to 15 mph. Highs will be in the lower 40s and upper 30s in our northern counties.
Late Saturday night, a quick-moving system will begin to work in. This may start out as rain/drizzle/sleet then turn to snow overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning. Current model analysis shows this system will bring snow to the entire WLFI viewing area mainly Sunday morning.
This will be a wet snow mainly contained to grassy and elevated areas by Sunday late morning and early afternoon. Totals will likely remain below 2"-3" for the WLFI viewing area. A lot of this will likely melt and compact once it hits the warm ground. Roadway impacts should be low but slushy conditions look likely which could cause a few slick spots Sunday morning during the event.
Highs on Sunday will remain in the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies with lingering flurries going into Monday. As temperatures plummet Monday morning, a few slick spots on untreated roadways could be possible. We’ll dip down into the mid 20s with highs on Monday in the mid 30s.
10-Day Outlook
Other than lingering scattered flurries on Monday morning and afternoon, we will see cooler than average temperatures for Sunday through Tuesday. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 30s and lows in the 20s.
We will see a brief warm-up on Wednesday and Thursday. Highs could reach the 50s on Thursday ahead of a cold front. As of model data this morning, that cold front could work in by Thursday and Friday which will bring rain chances then possibly more snow by next weekend. Stay tuned for further updates.
*Daylight Saving Time Begins Sunday*
Here is your reminder that clocks move forward an hour this coming Sunday March 12. It's always a good idea to check your smoke detectors as well.