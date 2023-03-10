March 10, 4:15 PM Weather Forecast Update-Tracking Snowfall & Rounds of Below to Well-Below Normal Temperatures...

We saw up to 1.5" in eastern Fulton County this morning & even 0.5" snow near Denver in Miami County.
Liquid amounts rain 0.12-0.35".
Wet snow is likely Saturday night.
It may start out as brief rain/snow/sleet mix.
Much of the snow should fall between 1 a.m. & 8 a.m.
1-2.5" is currently expected. Some data suggests more, but fast speed of system makes me think that 1-2.5" right now. We will monitor.
This, after a few bits of flakes, sprinkles, & sleet this evening, then mostly cloudy skies overnight. Lows of 27-31 are expected, followed by mostly cloudy skies, brisk east to northeast winds & 37-43 Saturday.
When the snow falls, temperatures should run 30-32.
Sunday will see cloudy skies with a few snow showers & highs 34-38 with brisk northeast to north to then northwest winds.
Scattered snow showers are expected Sunday night-Monday with brief less than 1" accumulations.
After 20s Sunday night, highs on Monday should run 33-36 with brisk northwest wind.
We warm briefly next week to near normal with bout of rain, but that rain changes to snow as colder air comes in.
Snow may reach as far south as northeastern Alabama & Georgia with a following freeze to the Gulf Coast.
Scattered snow showers & below normal temperatures then dominate for a while!
Colder weather dominates into late March:
We should see a big, big warm surge in April, then we see a period of below normal temperatures.
Overall precipitation runs above normal into April.