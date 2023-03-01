March 1, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-March In Like a Lamb, But Lots of Wind & Rain Ahead & One Final False Spring Burst Before It Gets Much Colder....

Highs today reached 59-69.
Note the very strong storm system pivoting through our region Thursday night-Friday-Friday night.
Wind Advisory &/or High Wind Warning is on the way & potential Flood Watch may be on the way from NWS.
Heavy rainfall & howling winds gusting 40-55 mph (isolated +55 mph) will lead to isolated power outages & a few trees being toppled in the very wet soil.
Some thunder & lightning is possible.
Rainfall of 1.50-3" is likely.
Watch for flash flooding in lawns, fields, low area on roadways & along creeks & streams.
Severe weather will occur in the South Thursday, followed by a big outbreak of severe weather Friday.
Our highs on Friday will run 40-50 north to south.
If you are prone to aches & pains associated with very low pressure, Friday will be rough as surface pressure with the low may drop to 979 mb just south of I-70.
This is our version of a wet Nor'Easter.
Rain may mix with or end as some wet snow Friday night with continued strong winds.
Lows should drop to 30-35.
The weekend looks breezy to windy at times, but calmer & dry. Sunday is the warmer of the two days.
River flooding will be on the rise over the weekend. Wabash River crests will likely occur early- to mid-next week.
After 60-66, it looks like a broken line or two of showers & some t'storms will pass late Monday evening-night.
Colder weather follows with below normal temperatures.
Mix &/or snow is possible a week from this weekend.
We will have multiple opportunities for snow & ice mid- to late-March & even early April.
Watch for potential highly-impactful winter storm risk after March 11.
All of the below to well-below normal temperatures mid to late March (per ECMWF model):
CIPS analog shows the below normal temperatures (in this graphic mid-March):
Note how CIPS analog is indicating statistics are on our side if you want snowfall!
The probability of +2" snow is up by next weekend:
Impressive! The potential of getting the temperature below 0 March 12-15 is up in northern Illinois!
I looked at our 5 biggest analog years that I used to forecast this winter & spring. I took the first day of Astronomical Spring on all of these years (1956, 1990, 1996, 2018).
This is what it looked like............well-below normal temperatures:
I then pulled random early April date for those years to see what the commonality was. This is April 6, 1956.....1990, 1996, 2018.
Temperatures show up as below to well-below normal.
ECMWF shows the warm surge come mid- to late-April! 80s!
Those analog years show warmth coming northeastward mid-April. However, could have late-season winter storm Dakotas & Minnesota as bitter cold lingers. That is a commonality in this analog data set.
One thing that does create (with our warmth & get swiped with that lingering cold air aloft) is robust severe weather risk.