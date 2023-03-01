March 1, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-March In Like a Lamb, But Lots of Wind & Rain Ahead & One Final False Spring Burst Before It Gets Much Colder....

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for a portion of the following river
in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

...The Flood Warning is extended for a portion of the following
river in Indiana...

Wabash River.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week as a result of recent past and
near future rainfall.  Rainfall this coming Thursday night through
early Friday night is expected to range from roughly 1.50 to 2.25
inches across central and southern Indiana.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM EST Wednesday the stage was 14.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM EST Wednesday was 15.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.4
feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

March 1, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-March In Like a Lamb, But Lots of Wind & Rain Ahead & One Final False Spring Burst Before It Gets Much Colder....

  • Updated
  • 0
March 1, 10:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-March In Like a Lamb, But Lots of Wind & Rain Ahead & One Final False Spring Burst Before It Gets Much Colder....
1

Highs today reached 59-69.

1

Note the very strong storm system pivoting through our region Thursday night-Friday-Friday night.

Wind Advisory &/or High Wind Warning is on the way & potential Flood Watch may be on the way from NWS.

Heavy rainfall & howling winds gusting 40-55 mph (isolated +55 mph) will lead to isolated power outages & a few trees being toppled in the very wet soil.

Some thunder & lightning is possible.

Rainfall of 1.50-3" is likely.

Watch for flash flooding in lawns, fields, low area on roadways & along creeks & streams.

Severe weather will occur in the South Thursday, followed by a big outbreak of severe weather Friday.

Our highs on Friday will run 40-50 north to south.

If you are prone to aches & pains associated with very low pressure, Friday will be rough as surface pressure with the low may drop to 979 mb just south of I-70.

This is our version of a wet Nor'Easter.

1

Rain may mix with or end as some wet snow Friday night with continued strong winds.  

Lows should drop to 30-35.

1

The weekend looks breezy to windy at times, but calmer & dry.  Sunday is the warmer of the two days.

River flooding will be on the rise over the weekend.  Wabash River crests will likely occur early- to mid-next week.

After 60-66, it looks like a broken line or two of showers & some t'storms will pass late Monday evening-night.

1

Colder weather follows with below normal temperatures.

Mix &/or snow is possible a week from this weekend.

1

We will have multiple opportunities for snow & ice mid- to late-March & even early April.

Watch for potential highly-impactful winter storm risk after March 11.

1

All of the below to well-below normal temperatures mid to late March (per ECMWF model):

1

CIPS analog shows the below normal temperatures (in this graphic mid-March):

1

Note how CIPS analog is indicating statistics are on our side if you want snowfall!

The probability of +2" snow is up by next weekend:

1

Impressive!  The potential of getting the temperature below 0 March 12-15 is up in northern Illinois!

1

I looked at our 5 biggest analog years that I used to forecast this winter & spring.  I took the first day of Astronomical Spring on all of these years (1956, 1990, 1996, 2018).

This is what it looked like............well-below normal temperatures:

1

I then pulled random early April date for those years to see what the commonality was.  This is April 6, 1956.....1990, 1996, 2018.

Temperatures show up as below to well-below normal.

1

ECMWF shows the warm surge come mid- to late-April!  80s!

1

Those analog years show warmth coming northeastward mid-April.  However, could have late-season winter storm Dakotas & Minnesota as bitter cold lingers.  That is a commonality in this analog data set.

One thing that does create (with our warmth & get swiped with that lingering cold air aloft) is robust severe weather risk.

1

Recommended for you