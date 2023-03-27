Man who saved children from burning home to receive Carnegie Medal

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches last week has resulted
in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White, and East
Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near Seymour on
the East Fork White River, is starting to develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations
as of Monday afternoon. On the Wabash, approaching Covington, on the
White, approaching Elliston, and along the East Fork White, between
Seymour and Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 16.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Monday was 16.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man who saved children from burning home to receive Carnegie Medal

  • Updated
  • 0
Nick Bostic hands a 6-year-old girl to police officers after pulling her from a burning home.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Nick Bostic, who last year saved four children from a house fire, has been recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.

As we've reported, Bostic ran into a burning Lafayette home on July 11 and alerted an 18-year-old woman and three children, who then escaped the blaze.

He ran back inside the home, located in the 2200 block of Union Street, and navigated thick smoke to find another 6-year-old girl, busting out a second-floor window and cradling the child as he jumped to the ground.

Body camera footage from Lafayette police show Bostic hand the girl over to first responders. Officers then apply a tourniquet to Bostic's arm, which was cut while jumping through the broken window.

Bostic was hospitalized with smoke inhalation and first- and second-degree burns.

Bostic is one of 15 people in the 2023 class of Carnegie heroes.

As part of the recognition, he'll receive the Carnegie Medal, North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism, according to a news release.

He'll also receive a financial grant.

