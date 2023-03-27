Man who saved children from burning home to receive Carnegie Medal

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Nick Bostic, who last year saved four children from a house fire, has been recognized by the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission.
As we've reported, Bostic ran into a burning Lafayette home on July 11 and alerted an 18-year-old woman and three children, who then escaped the blaze.
He ran back inside the home, located in the 2200 block of Union Street, and navigated thick smoke to find another 6-year-old girl, busting out a second-floor window and cradling the child as he jumped to the ground.
Body camera footage from Lafayette police show Bostic hand the girl over to first responders. Officers then apply a tourniquet to Bostic's arm, which was cut while jumping through the broken window.
Bostic was hospitalized with smoke inhalation and first- and second-degree burns.
Bostic is one of 15 people in the 2023 class of Carnegie heroes.
As part of the recognition, he'll receive the Carnegie Medal, North America’s highest honor for civilian heroism, according to a news release.
He'll also receive a financial grant.