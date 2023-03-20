Man who killed woman outside Lafayette Walmart sentenced

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The man who shot and killed a woman outside the east-side Walmart was sentenced on Monday to 78 years in prison.
Anthony Perez admitted to murder and accepted a firearm sentencing enhancement in early January.
Initially Perez's other charges included attempted kidnapping, attempted criminal confinement, as well as multiple firearm charges.
Perez was the shooter in a homicide in a Lafayette Walmart parking lot on September 4. He was located several days later on September 9 in Little Rock Arkansas and taken into custody.
