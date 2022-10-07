Man who fled police dies after crashing into pickup truck

OORESVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A central Indiana man who fled police for 4 miles (6.4 kilometers) drove his car into a pickup truck and later died at a hospital, a sheriff said Thursday.
The man was identified as Daniel Staten, 32, of Camby.
A Morgan County sheriff's deputy tried to stop the car about 11 p.m. Wednesday for traffic violations on a rural road west of Mooresville when the vehicle fled, Sheriff Richard Myers said in a news release. The traffic violations were not specified.
The chase ended when Staten lost control of the car and the vehicle struck the truck, Myers said.
The truck driver, Michael Skaggs, was evaluated at an Indianapolis hospital, but the release did not say how he was injured or what his condition is.