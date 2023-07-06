Man, teen arrested after shots fired outside Village Pantry

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man and a teenager are behind bars after, police say, they fired several shots into the air during an early morning fight.
The fight happened outside the Village Pantry on 14th and Salem Streets at about 12:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Lt. Justin Hartman says 30-year-old Dominic Martin and a 16-year-old boy fired multiple shots into the air before fighting two other people.
The pair tried to ditch their guns when officers arrived, Hartman adds.
Martin and the teen face a variety of preliminary charges, including intimidation and criminal recklessness with deadly weapons.
As we've reported, the shots fired investigation was one of two cases in which officers found shell casings after the Fourth of July.