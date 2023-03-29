Man sues Lafayette police officer who used taser during traffic stop

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man says police violated his constitutional rights when he was hit with a taser, arrested and taken to jail after a traffic stop.
Now, he's suing the City of Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department and former Officer Keith Earnest in federal court, demanding a jury trial and asking for damages.
Nicolas Brown was pulled over in front of his house on Ferry Street in August, according to a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court's northern Indiana district.
Earnest's body camera footage, provided to News 18 by Brown, shows Brown immediately step out of his car at the beginning of the traffic stop.
"Why are you jumping out of your car?" Earnest asks Brown.
"Because I'm going up here to grab a pack of cigarettes," Brown replies.
Earnest then draws his handgun and tells Brown to turn around and put his hands on his head. Earnest then holsters his handgun and pulls out a taser.
The lawsuit states Brown was cooperative with the officer, but body cam footage shows him turn around and yell at Earnest.
"Shoot me," Brown tells Earnest. "I dare you. I don't give a (expletive). You're going to get sued."
"Turn the (expletive) around. Do it now," Earnest tells Brown. "Your hands come down, you're getting tased."
Immediately after Earnest's order, Brown appears to drop his hands. Earnest then hits Brown with a taser, causing the man to fall on his back and hit his head on the pavement.
The lawsuit claims Brown sustained severe injuries from the fall.
Brown was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement and bonded out several hours later, according to jail records.
He never received a traffic ticket and was never formally charged, according to online court records.
The lawsuit alleges Brown was arrested without probable cause and was wrongfully detained.
In a statement to News 18, LPD Chief Scott Galloway declined to comment on the lawsuit but noted Earnest voluntarily resigned from the department in February, the same month the lawsuit was filed.
Brown and his attorneys declined to comment.