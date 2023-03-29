Man sues Lafayette police officer who used taser during traffic stop

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Mount Carmel, Clinton, Terre Haute, and Covington.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches a week and a half ago
has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White,
and East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near
Elliston on the White River and will soon develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday night. On the Wabash, near Montezuma, on the White, near
Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water may approach a couple low county
roads.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 PM EDT Tuesday was 15.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man sues Lafayette police officer who used taser during traffic stop

  • Updated
  • 0
Nicolas Brown being tased by former LPD Officer Keith Earnest

A man says police violated his constitutional rights when he was hit with a taser, arrested and taken to jail after a traffic stop.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) —  A man says police violated his constitutional rights when he was hit with a taser, arrested and taken to jail after a traffic stop.

Now, he's suing the City of Lafayette, Lafayette Police Department and former Officer Keith Earnest in federal court, demanding a jury trial and asking for damages.

Nicolas Brown was pulled over in front of his house on Ferry Street in August, according to a complaint filed with the U.S. District Court's northern Indiana district.

Earnest's body camera footage, provided to News 18 by Brown, shows Brown immediately step out of his car at the beginning of the traffic stop.

"Why are you jumping out of your car?" Earnest asks Brown.

"Because I'm going up here to grab a pack of cigarettes," Brown replies.

Earnest then draws his handgun and tells Brown to turn around and put his hands on his head. Earnest then holsters his handgun and pulls out a taser.

The lawsuit states Brown was cooperative with the officer, but body cam footage shows him turn around and yell at Earnest.

"Shoot me," Brown tells Earnest. "I dare you. I don't give a (expletive). You're going to get sued."

"Turn the (expletive) around. Do it now," Earnest tells Brown. "Your hands come down, you're getting tased."

Immediately after Earnest's order, Brown appears to drop his hands. Earnest then hits Brown with a taser, causing the man to fall on his back and hit his head on the pavement.

The lawsuit claims Brown sustained severe injuries from the fall.

Brown was booked into the Tippecanoe County Jail on a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement and bonded out several hours later, according to jail records.

He never received a traffic ticket and was never formally charged, according to online court records.

The lawsuit alleges Brown was arrested without probable cause and was wrongfully detained.

In a statement to News 18, LPD Chief Scott Galloway declined to comment on the lawsuit but noted Earnest voluntarily resigned from the department in February, the same month the lawsuit was filed.

Brown and his attorneys declined to comment.

Recommended for you