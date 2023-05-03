Man shot in chest inside semi on I-65

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A shooting inside a semi truck on I-65 remains under investigation.
The semi's female driver called deputies to the 167 mile marker at about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday and referred to her male passenger, saying, "He needs help. I shot him," according to Sheriff Bob Goldsmith
Police and medical workers found the man with a gunshot wound to his chest and rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he's recovering.
The woman told deputies the man hit her on the side of the head during an argument, stopped the semi and threw her from the driver's seat into the sleeping area, Goldsmith says.
The woman shot him in the chest when he approached her again, Goldsmith says.
No one has been arrested.