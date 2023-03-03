Man sentenced to 65 years in 'evil' beating of 3-year-old boy

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to two and a half inches with
locally higher amounts throughout the day today will bring
additional lowland flooding with higher crests along the Wabash and
its tributaries, as well as bring lowland flooding to much of the
White and East Fork White Rivers and their tributaries as well.
Locally higher amounts in a particular basin could introduce some
moderate flooding, and although none is currently forecast, those
with interests along area rivers should maintain a close watch on
the forecast over the next 24 hours. The crest on the Wabash is
forecast to reach Lafayette on Sunday morning with flooding on the
Wabash continuing through next week. Most locations on the upper
White are forecast to crest Saturday evening through Sunday morning,
with locations on the lower White cresting Sunday afternoon through
early next week. Flooding on lower portions of the White is forecast
to last through next week. On the East Fork White the crest could
stay from Saturday afternoon through Monday afternoon.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON TO MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon to Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 5.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 11.4 feet Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage early Monday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Extensive flooding covers many acres of
agricultural land. SR 225 closed by high water. Granville Bridge
Public Access Site flooded. Tippecanoe CR 950 W south of CR 75 S
floods in several places from the Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract to
Warren CR 350 N in the Black Rock Preserve Area, a distance of
nearly 1.5 miles. High water affects Fort Ouiatenon area. All
parks in the West Lafayette and Lafayette areas are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Friday the stage was 12.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Friday was 14.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 17.6
feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...North winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A 2 to 4 hour period of intense wind gusts
are anticipated from late afternoon into the evening Peak gusts
at 60 mph will be possible with locally higher gusts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Central Indiana

* WHEN...Through late tonight.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to at times heavy rain will overspread much of
Central Indiana through the rest of the day. Rainfall totals
of around 2 inches are currently forecast for the region.
Locally higher amounts are possible. This amount of rain may
cause flooding of low water crossings, creeks, and streams.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Man sentenced to 65 years in 'evil' beating of 3-year-old boy

  • Updated
  • 0
Jermaine Garnes walks into the courtroom for his sentencing hearing.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man received the maximum 65-year sentence on Friday after he beat to death his girlfriend's autistic, non-verbal 3-year-old son in 2021.

Garnes caused extensive internal injuries more often seen in high-speed car crashes.

Prosecutor Pat Harrington calls it one of the worst murder cases he's ever seen.

"We in our community wonder where is evil and how much evil is there? This child was three years old, was autistic, was non-verbal, could not cry out for help," Harrington says. "I don't know how much more evil you could have in a case."

The boy's mother, Crystal Cox, is already serving a 55-year sentence.

Harrington says the boy's extended family tried to warn the Department of Child Services.

"They did not want Zeus to go back to these parents," he says. "He was only placed back for approximately two to three weeks before he was murdered. To them, they have the extra layer of just trying to process the grief, the overwhelming grief of losing a precious child, but knowing that their voice when inside the system, obviously, was not heard in this case."

The boy's aunt, Cynthia Emery, says DCS wouldn't listen.

"I had mentioned that to CPS, that I felt that within the two weeks something may end up happening to him, and I hate the fact that it was actually true," Emery says. "I looked at the CPS worker and I said, 'I give it two weeks, and he'll either be in the hospital or dead.'"

Cousin Madison Cox says Zeus Cox was a cheerful boy who lit up a room.

"He was like a little brother to me. He was my everything," she says. "If I was having a bad day, I would come home and he would be waiting for me. He would be waiting for the bus and he would come run up in my arms. He was my everything and now that's been taken away."

Judge Randy Williams during the sentencing called Garnes "the worst of the worst."

Garnes declined an opportunity to speak during the hearing.

News 18 reached out to DCS for comment but hasn't heard back.

