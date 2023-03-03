Man sentenced to 65 years in 'evil' beating of 3-year-old boy

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man received the maximum 65-year sentence on Friday after he beat to death his girlfriend's autistic, non-verbal 3-year-old son in 2021.
Garnes caused extensive internal injuries more often seen in high-speed car crashes.
Prosecutor Pat Harrington calls it one of the worst murder cases he's ever seen.
"We in our community wonder where is evil and how much evil is there? This child was three years old, was autistic, was non-verbal, could not cry out for help," Harrington says. "I don't know how much more evil you could have in a case."
The boy's mother, Crystal Cox, is already serving a 55-year sentence.
Harrington says the boy's extended family tried to warn the Department of Child Services.
"They did not want Zeus to go back to these parents," he says. "He was only placed back for approximately two to three weeks before he was murdered. To them, they have the extra layer of just trying to process the grief, the overwhelming grief of losing a precious child, but knowing that their voice when inside the system, obviously, was not heard in this case."
The boy's aunt, Cynthia Emery, says DCS wouldn't listen.
"I had mentioned that to CPS, that I felt that within the two weeks something may end up happening to him, and I hate the fact that it was actually true," Emery says. "I looked at the CPS worker and I said, 'I give it two weeks, and he'll either be in the hospital or dead.'"
Cousin Madison Cox says Zeus Cox was a cheerful boy who lit up a room.
"He was like a little brother to me. He was my everything," she says. "If I was having a bad day, I would come home and he would be waiting for me. He would be waiting for the bus and he would come run up in my arms. He was my everything and now that's been taken away."
Judge Randy Williams during the sentencing called Garnes "the worst of the worst."
Garnes declined an opportunity to speak during the hearing.
News 18 reached out to DCS for comment but hasn't heard back.