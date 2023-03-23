 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From Friday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 5.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning and continue rising to a crest of 15.7
feet early Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man sentenced in girlfriend's slaying; remains found buried

By Chris Essex

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man has been sentenced in the death of his live-in girlfriend whose remains were found in a shallow grave.

A judge on Thursday ordered Patrick Doyle, 40, to serve 85 years in prison, Bartholomew County Prosecutor Lindsey Holden-Kay said.

Heather Ann Steuver, 37, was slain in 2021. Police have said her remains were found near Columbus, south of Indianapolis. An autopsy revealed she died of blunt force trauma to her head.

Doyle was sentenced to 65 years for murder and an additional 20 years as an habitual offender, Holden-Kay said. A jury convicted him on Feb. 17.

