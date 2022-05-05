 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

White River at Edwardsport, Montezuma, Covington.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette.

White River at Elliston.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the White and
Wabash Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over the
next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EDT Thursday was 12.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.7
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter in Indiana mall killing

 By Chris Essex

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — A man has pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in a deadly shooting that sent shoppers fleeing for safety inside a northern Indiana shopping mall.

Dazhon Howard's guilty plea on Wednesday came after his March trial ended with a judge declaring a mistrial after jurors said they were deadlocked, the South Bend Tribune reported.

Rather than potentially stand trial a second time, Howard, 23, agreed to plead guilty to voluntary manslaughter in exchange for St. Joseph County prosecutors dismissing a murder charge he faced.

Under his plea agreement, Howard will agree to a minimum sentence of 10 years of executed jail time, though prosecutors can argue for additional time beyond that. His sentencing is set for June 7.

Howard argued during his trial that he shot Delaney Crosby in self-defense in September 2020 after the two got into an altercation at Mishawaka’s University Park Mall. The shooting sent shoppers fleeing for safety at the mall just east of South Bend.

Both men were with groups of people who engaged in an extended argument as they walked through the mall before video showed Howard pull a gun from his backpack and shoot Crosby five times.

Prosecutors argued Crosby was challenging Howard to a fist fight, not threatening to kill him, and that Crosby was walking away from Howard at the time of the shooting.

