Man pleads guilty after deadly crash kills girlfriend, baby

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 25-year-old Illinois man took back his not guilty plea Tuesday in White County. The man responsible for a 2021 crash that killed a mother and baby appeared in the Superior Courtroom in the afternoon.
Joshua Brown plead guilty after the tragic deaths of his girlfriend and baby in a car crash during a high-speed police chase in 2021. Brown was behind the wheel that fateful Sunday night.
Brown's charges include neglect of a dependent, and two counts of resisting law enforcement. He plead guilty to the two counts of resisting law enforcement, both level three felonies.
As News 18 has previously reported, in August, 2021 White County Sheriff's deputies started a pursuit near Indiana Beach after staff called in about a speeding, possibly impaired driver. They followed Brown through White County before he crashed into an abandoned home at the intersection of State Road 18 and South Ripley Street in Brookston.
Six people were in the car at the time, including his girlfriend, Jaliyah Johnson, and infant, Jeremiah Brown. Both died at the scene.
Another child and toddler were airlifted to regional hospitals at the time of the crash.
After the crash, White County Sheriff Bill Brooks told News 18 Brown and another passenger, 21-year-old Eric Stokes, ran away but were caught by police.
They were arrested after they were released from local hospitals.
Judge Brad Wooley is taking the guilty plea under advisement. The sentencing is set for September. Brown's attorney, Patrick Manahan, says victims from Illinois plan to come to White County to witness the hearing.