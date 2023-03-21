Man linked to Delphi homicide victim to plead guilty to child porn charges

PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — A Miami County man plans to plead guilty to 30 charges, including possession child pornography and child exploitation.
Kegan Kline also faces charges of obstruction of justice and identity deception, among others.
As we've reported, Kline is suspected of running the catfish "anthony_shots" social media account.
Police believe that account communicated with Libby German before her death alongside Abby Williams.
But Kline is not a suspect or person if interest in the Delphi double homicides.
A change of plea hearing is set for 10 a.m. March 30.
Prosecutors say in court documents they're not offering a plea deal.