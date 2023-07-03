 Skip to main content
Man jumps into river, police search continues

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department, Lafayette Police, and Lafayette Fire are all assisting in the search for a man who jumped off the John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette Police are searching for a man who they say jumped off of the John T. Myers Pedestrian Bridge into the Wabash River.

West Lafayette Police Lt. Jonathan Eager said the investigation began last night.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department, Lafayette Police, and Lafayette Fire are all assisting in the search.

They are using drones, dogs, and dive teams to search for the man in the river and along the banks.

This search is ongoing and the investigation is still active.