Man heads to prison after Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A Frankfort man who fired gunshots into a Lafayette man's home after an argument over drugs is going to prison.
Marshawn Boles, 24, has been sentenced to seven years in the Department of Correction.
He pleaded guilty to charges including criminal recklessness while discharging a firearm into a building.
Boles was also found to be a habitual offender.
He fired shots into a home on North 10th Street in December after arranging to buy a radio from the person who lived there in exchange for methamphetamine.