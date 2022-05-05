 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River from Lafayette to Riverton.

White River at Elliston and Edwardsport.

.Recent rainfall will lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Additional rainfall is expected over
the next several days, bringing additional flooding.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. High
water affects river cabins near North 9th Street.  Low county
roads are nearly impassable. Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette
begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1:30 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 1:30 PM EDT Thursday was 12.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.0
feet Sunday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man gets 57 years for attempted murder of a Lafayette police officer 2 years ago

  • Updated
  • 0
Trevor Bowie

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — There is closure in the case of a man who pointed a gun at Lafayette police officers.

Trevor Bowie has been sentenced to nearly 60 years for a crime that made headlines more than 2 years ago. 

According to court records, back in April of 2020, police were called to a building on north Seventh Street for a report of an unwanted guest.

According to the prosecutor, Bowie pointed a gun at officers. 

One officer fired once at Bowie, who then got up and again, pointed the firearm at the officers. That caused both to open fire, which at that time, caused him to drop the gun.

Tags

Recommended for you