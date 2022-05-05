Man gets 57 years for attempted murder of a Lafayette police officer 2 years ago

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — There is closure in the case of a man who pointed a gun at Lafayette police officers.
Trevor Bowie has been sentenced to nearly 60 years for a crime that made headlines more than 2 years ago.
According to court records, back in April of 2020, police were called to a building on north Seventh Street for a report of an unwanted guest.
According to the prosecutor, Bowie pointed a gun at officers.
One officer fired once at Bowie, who then got up and again, pointed the firearm at the officers. That caused both to open fire, which at that time, caused him to drop the gun.