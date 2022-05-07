 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Riverton, Terre Haute, Hutsonville
Legacy Power Plant Site, Covington, and Montezuma.

.Recent rainfall had lead to minor flooding along the Wabash and
Lower White Rivers in Indiana. Flooding may continue into next
weekend for some sites.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY WEDNESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until early Wednesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 15.0 feet, Flood waters approaching Warren CR 350 N
in the Black Rock Preserve Area. Williamsport Road in Fountain
County may begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 3:30 PM EDT Saturday the stage was 15.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 3:30 PM EDT Saturday was 15.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 15.2
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Man gets 55 years for fatal 2017 shooting of Indiana officer

  • Updated
  • 0
wlfi handgun generic.jpg

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer who came to his aid following a car crash in 2017 was sentenced Friday to 55 years in prison.

A Marion County judge sentenced Jason D. Brown to 58 years, with three years suspended, in the killing of 38-year-old Southport police Lt. Aaron Allan. The sentence followed hours of emotional testimony from relatives of the late officer, Brown's family and Brown himself.

Allan's father, James Allan, told the court the shooting was a “tragedy” for everyone in the courtroom.

“But it was one gentleman’s choice that has cost us all to still be here today. And that was you, Jason,” he said, looking at Brown. “It was your decision. You’re the one who pulled the trigger."

Brown, 33, apologized and told the court he would never forgive himself for what he did.

Brown was convicted of murder and a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge during a February bench trial.

Prosecutors agreed last December to drop their death penalty request against Brown in exchange for the judge, instead of a jury, hearing the case.

Brown was dangling upside down by his seatbelt on July 27, 2017, when Allan approached after the single-car crash on Indianapolis' south side. Allan attempted to crawl into the vehicle to keep Brown calm until paramedics arrived, but Brown shot him 11 times.

Two other officers then opened fire on Brown, wounding him.

The defense argued that Brown suffered a seizure before the crash and was not conscious of the fact he was shooting at an officer. But a doctor who treated Brown following the crash testified that he saw no evidence of a seizure.

Allan, who was married and had two sons, was a full-time officer with the Southport Police Department in the 2,000-person municipality on the south side of Indianapolis.

Tags

