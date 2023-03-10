Man found guilty of attempted murder in Lafayette shooting

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A man has been found guilty of multiple felonies stemming from a Lafayette shooting in March 2021. Robert Lee Williams was found guilty of Attempted Murder, Level 1 Felony, Aggravated Battery, Level 3 Felony, and Pointing a Firearm, Level 6 Felony.
According to court documents, On March 7, 2021, around 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 900 Ferry Street in Lafayette. Upon arrival, officers found a male laying in the roadway bleeding from a gunshot wound. The victim said he was shot by an unknown black male who left the area in a dark gray sedan. By interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage, investigators were able to get a description of the shooter as well as the vehicle. Officers searched the area for the shooter.
The shooter, later identified as Robert Lee Williams, was spotted in Riehle’s Bar located at 1301 Union Street in Lafayette. Williams was taken into custody and his car was searched. Officers found a Kahr Arms P40 semiautomatic handgun and ammo matching a casing found at the scene.
The Bench Trial was held on March 2, and Tippecanoe Superior Court 1 Judge Williams announce his verdict Friday. Williams is set to be sentenced on April 10 and is facing a possible sentence of 20 to 52 and a half years.