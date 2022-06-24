 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Resources
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 25th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll...Tippecanoe...Howard...Boone...Hamilton...Madison...
Delaware...Hendricks...Vigo...Shelby...Brown...Bartholomew...

Ozone levels are expected to be in the Orange or Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups range. Active children and adults, and people
with respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged
outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Man found dead in barn after exchanging gunfire with police

Crime Tape Scene Generic

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man being sought as a fugitive has been found dead inside a southwestern Indiana barn after exchanging gunfire with members of a police taskforce.

Authorities had been seeking the man for several days when officers located him Thursday near Lynnville, state police said Friday in a release.

He fled into the barn after shots were fired. A police SWAT team later found his body inside. His name was not immediately released.

No officers were wounded. State police are investigating the shooting.

The man had been on the run since Tuesday evening after shots were fired at Warrick County deputies during a car chase. He eventually stopped the vehicle and ran through a wooded area, according to state police.

Officers began searching the area where he was spotted Thursday near Lynnville, northeast of Evansville.

