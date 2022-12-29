LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Prosecutors formally charged a man on Thursday in a robbery and shooting last week.
Marshawn Boles, 23, is accused of shooting into a man's home on North 10th Street late Friday after an argument over $40-worth of methamphetamine, according to a probable cause affidavit filed with the charges.
Next in Boles' alleged crime spree, police say: Busting into an apartment on Broadway Street and stealing a Playstation 4 and TV.
Boles faces counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, burglary and robbery, among several other charges.
His charges describe him as being homeless.
Man formally charged in shooting, robbery spree across Lafayette
