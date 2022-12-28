 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man formally charged in downtown Lafayette bank robbery

  • 0
Terrell Lenoir

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Terrell Lenoir is formally charged Wednesday in a downtown Lafayette bank robbery last week.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Lenoir walked into the First Merchants Bank at 250 Main St. and handed a note to a teller: “This is a robbery put the money in the bag with no dye pack.”

Lenoir escaped with nearly $3,000 before police found him in the suspect vehicle at Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette.

Another teller told police he had previously helpd Lenoir, who was a customer at the bank, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The charges describe Lenoir is described as being homeless.

Tags

Recommended for you