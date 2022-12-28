Man formally charged in downtown Lafayette bank robbery

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Terrell Lenoir is formally charged Wednesday in a downtown Lafayette bank robbery last week.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Lenoir walked into the First Merchants Bank at 250 Main St. and handed a note to a teller: “This is a robbery put the money in the bag with no dye pack.”
Lenoir escaped with nearly $3,000 before police found him in the suspect vehicle at Tapawingo Park in West Lafayette.
Another teller told police he had previously helpd Lenoir, who was a customer at the bank, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The charges describe Lenoir is described as being homeless.