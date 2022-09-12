 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Man faces multiple felony charges after being kicked out of Lafayette business

  • Updated
  • 0
Smith, Andrew

Courtesy: Tippecanoe County Jail

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man faces multiple felony charges after being kicked out of a Lafayette night club.

Police were called to a night-club on McCarty Lane about 11:45 p.m. Saturday.

A manager told police a man was removed from the business after repeatedly touching a female employee inappropriately.

They say the man tried to re-enter the business with a handgun, but stopped when he saw an armed bouncer. The man then reportedly drove off in a red vehicle.

Police found the vehicle and the man matching a witness description nearby.

According to police, 42-year-old Andrew Smith got out of the car before being stopped by police.

Court documents said police found an open alcohol container in the vehicle, and results from a blood draw revealed Smith to have a blood alcohol level 0.15%.

Officers also said they found a gun holster in the car, and pieces of a gun were found on the road nearby.

Smith faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges including intimidation, criminal recklessness and sexual battery.

He's being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail.

Tags

Recommended for you