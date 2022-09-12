Man faces multiple felony charges after being kicked out of Lafayette business

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man faces multiple felony charges after being kicked out of a Lafayette night club.
Police were called to a night-club on McCarty Lane about 11:45 p.m. Saturday.
A manager told police a man was removed from the business after repeatedly touching a female employee inappropriately.
They say the man tried to re-enter the business with a handgun, but stopped when he saw an armed bouncer. The man then reportedly drove off in a red vehicle.
Police found the vehicle and the man matching a witness description nearby.
According to police, 42-year-old Andrew Smith got out of the car before being stopped by police.
Court documents said police found an open alcohol container in the vehicle, and results from a blood draw revealed Smith to have a blood alcohol level 0.15%.
Officers also said they found a gun holster in the car, and pieces of a gun were found on the road nearby.
Smith faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges including intimidation, criminal recklessness and sexual battery.
He's being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail.